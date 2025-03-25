​

Intro

Reloaded. Recharged. Relaunched. The congstar brand is one of the largest and most popular mobile service providers in Germany. Together with our partners in crime over at Grabarz XCT, we won the pitch to relaunch this iconic brand. True to congstar’s former claim, “You want it, you got it.”, we’re now proud to be able to say: We wanted it, we got it.

​



Task

Based on the brand’s resharpened positioning, our task was to take its visuality and design to a whole new level.

​



Idea

The clear guiding principle of the new brand strategy is transparency, diversity, inclusivity – in other words: utter fairness. While the Grabarz XCT team developed the new claim “Für mehr Fair” (“For more fairness”), it was on us to create the brand design for a pioneer that stands for a fair and digitalised future for all – now more than ever. Naturally mobile first, maximally flexible, absolutely unique.

​



Result

With clear colours, concise typography, word mark and figurative mark as well as a design grid aligned with the respective touchpoints, congstar now presents itself in an all-around renewed appearance with the greatest possible radiance and recognition. Contemporary branding at its best.

The design reflects the feeling of a young, fresh and mobile lifestyle. What’s more, it matches and serves the visual needs of the (mostly GenZ) target group. All existing elements have been sharpened and condensed for a contemporary look that replaces the rather artificial visuality the brand had had since its launch almost 15 years ago. The year 2023 makes room for a brand-new design route that positions congstar with plenty of tailwind for the future.

​

