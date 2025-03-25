Brief & Design Solution

Our task was to refresh the branding of iconic football club FC St. Pauli.

Sounds great! But how do you do this if its legacy, represented by the colours and the logo, need to stay untouched?

Our solution:

A custom made font family that reflects the diversity and democratic values of the club – creating visual impact over all communication touchpoints.



Introducing FC Sans Pauli.

The first typeface with a conscience.



Left-leaning in every character FC Sans Pauli is a political statement and a visual voice for its activist community, while demonstrating typographic genius down to the last glyph.









Description

FC Sans Pauli is the first typeface with a conscience.

Left-leaning, it is the visual embodiment of the club’s democratic, inclusive, and nonconformist values. This font family consists of 13 distinct styles, inspired by the iconic design elements of its home turf. From an experimental tape font to an accessible reading typeface. It transcends borders and speaks 383 languages. Accessible from A to Z, fanclubs and supporters can use it – for free. It’s a font that leaves no one behind, literally. FC Sans Pauli is an expression of identity, community, and forward-thinking in the world of sports.

Cultural Context

The world’s tilting more and more to the right. But German football club FC St. Pauli is having none of it. They’re not just a fan favourite. They’re the ultimate political player in the global football business. Tackling fascism and racism head-on for ages, championing democracy and diversity every step of the way.

With their new typeface they’re sending another powerful message against the far-right. Also giving fanclubs and supporters of all kind a visual voice that unites them as a movement to stand up for democratic values and a diverse and open minded society.

