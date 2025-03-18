Guinness is synonymous for occasions that typically sit within the cooler months, with sales dipping post St Patrick’s Day in Spring. We needed to make Guinness front-of-mind to show beer drinkers that Guinness is a refreshing choice during the summer.

We created a specific Summer activation platform, that ran across the on and off-trade, in order to sustain sales and attract new drinkers.

The new promotional platform ‘Lovely Drops’ makes Guinness synonymous with the lovely days of summer by dropping unique and culture-first prizes all summer long, like limited edition merchandise.