Guinness - Making Guinness the beer of the summer

18/03/2025
Guinness is synonymous for occasions that typically sit within the cooler months, with sales dipping post St Patrick’s Day in Spring. We needed to make Guinness front-of-mind to show beer drinkers that Guinness is a refreshing choice during the summer.

We created a specific Summer activation platform, that ran across the on and off-trade, in order to sustain sales and attract new drinkers.

The new promotional platform ‘Lovely Drops’ makes Guinness synonymous with the lovely days of summer by dropping unique and culture-first prizes all summer long, like limited edition merchandise.

