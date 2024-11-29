senckađ
Let There be Cake

29/11/2024
To mark 40 years of finger-lickin’ good chicken in Thailand, KFC has whipped up something as bold and unique as its world-famous fried chicken: a surreal new TV ad that’s all about cake. Yes, cake!

The ad follows the bizarre and hilarious journey of a man trying to navigate a Bangkok crumbling into cake as he races to find out if his favourite fried chicken is still fried chicken. And even though his TV remote, his scooter, and even his beloved girlfriend turn to cake, there’s only one thing on his mind, KFC. “It’s a whirlwind of sugary chaos that perfectly captures the spirit of Thai people’s obsession with the taste of KFC.” says snr copywriter Justin Gomes.  “The ad is more than just a celebration – it’s a testament to KFC’s bold creative ambition.” adds KFC CMO, Suhayl Limbada.

Created by creative agency Bananas in collaboration with Brains & Brawn, and directed by the witty Bruno Bossi of Carbon Films, the campaign blends quirky storytelling with stunning visuals, making it a true feast for the senses.

“Creating this world was incredibly rewarding and terrifying at the same time. Striking the balance of comedy, reality and total chaos while still staying true to the KFC brand world came with its challenges, but ultimately allowed us to create a unique piece of work.", says director Bruno Bossi. 




