SAAQ - No Need for Speed

SAAQ
10/09/2024
The 2024 speeding campaign for Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (the government body overseeing licensing and road safety) aims to raise driver awareness of the importance of respecting the speed limit in residential areas and school zones. 

Although often downplayed, going over the speed limit even only by a little can have serious consequences, especially in areas where vulnerable road users are also present. The 30-second spots bring attention to how shocking following the speed limits has become in a humorous way.

To spread awareness to a younger demographic, we also created a publicity stunt streamed on Twitch to raise driver awareness of respecting the speed limit.

Video games often trivialize and even encourage speeding. This stunt was created to generate discussion on the importance of respecting the speed limit in the real world.

