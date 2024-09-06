senckađ
Nubank - It's Not a Monster

Nubank
06/09/2024
“Não É Um Monstro” (“It’s Not A Monster”) is a short film developed by Disney, scripted and produced by Zombie Studio for Nubank, one of Brazil’s largest financial services platform.  The focus of this storytelling is to teach young people about financial education.

Ever since Lina was born, she’s lived with her parents, their curious and charismatic monsters and a young monster of her own.  The world has way too much to offer and is always triggering Lina to want things such as toys, instruments, experiences and much more object.  Luckily these monsters can materialize what the family wants and needs, but there’s a harsh consequence to this action.

With every financial decision, whether a positive or negative one, the lessons in this film will pave the way to a happy ending. 

Created 100% in CGI, this is a project that took us over a year of teamwork, overcoming challenges, all to achieve the craft of a Disney piece of work.   It’s a beautiful, educational animation, with a story told in a fun way, suited for parents and children.  You don’t want to miss watching it!




v2.25.1