TJ Maxx, which has championed self-expression for nearly a decade through its Maxx You Project, wanted to launch a new campaign designed to keep inspiring women to be empowered and break free of the labels that limit them and, instead, embrace their full, multifaceted selves. And this is how the whole concept behind ‘Claim Your And’ came together.



We were called by Edelman, TJ Maxx’s creative agency, very early on in the process. We were given the task of making suggestions and scoping out suitable characters and IP based on a specific brief, budget and production schedule.



We like to consider ourselves pop culture experts and, teamed with our strong relationships with all Rights Holder, we were able to help Edelman explore a range of suitable characters and properties. Scooby-Doo’s Velma and Daphne was the preferred direction and we harnessed our strong working relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery to secure their support and negotiate the licensing agreement.



As always, the approval process was a key part of this project. We ensured that the correct assets were provided and that all materials were submitted at various stages of development to ensure the Rights Holder was comfortable with the creative.



The campaign launched in June and received very positive feedback from customers and the advertising industry, as it keeps contributing to champion self-expression for women, in line with TJ Maxx’s objectives.



