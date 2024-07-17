For the relaunch of their iconic Ford model Capri, the automobile manufacturer and their creative agency Wieden+Kennedy London wanted to create something truly memorable. The overarching idea was to find moments from different kinds of media that celebrated Ford Capri throughout the years. One of these was a clip from the 1975 movie ‘Brannigan’, featuring a famous scene where one of the characters jumps over Tower Bridge on a Ford Capri.



Having worked on several campaigns that required clip licensing and due to our great relationship with the Rights Holders and the agency, we were brought on board very early in the process to scope out feasibility for the ‘Brannigan’ clip and explore other back-up options.



As we are MGM’s licensing agents for advertising and marketing campaigns, we negotiated terms and costs with the Rights Holder and ensured that all deadlines were met on time. Given our previous work with clip licensing, we were able to guide the process smoothly, ensuring both the Rights Holder and the agency had every step covered along the way.



As always, we managed the approval process from start to finish, submitting all material for MGM’s approval to ensure they were comfortable with how the clip was being used in the ad. We were able to meet Wieden+Kennedy’s key deadlines in an efficient and expedited manner, making sure the campaign was ready for delivery to the client.



The social campaign marking the return of the classic Ford Capri model in an all-electric version launched in July across key European markets (including UK, Germany, France, Spain and Italy). The 60” hero spot shows fast-cut archive footage of the Capri, including the iconic clip from the movie ‘Brannigan’.

