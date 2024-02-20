senckađ
GEICO x Furby - Bundling Made Easy

GEICO x Furby
20/02/2024
The Martin Agency had a TV script for their client GEICO, that involved showing nostalgic 90s items. The script opened with a couple sharing that their garage is a black hole that sucks in everything around it. The wife is then sucked into the garage, where she is surrounded by nostalgic items, including Furby.

The Martin Agency came to us for help in securing the license for a loved toy from the 90s. Born Licensing sent a list of feasible popular toys, Furby being on that list. The creatives loved the idea of featuring Furby and decided they would love to work with us to make it happen.

Since we represent Hasbro as their appointed licensing agents, we had the strong relationship to make this campaign happen. The Born team were able to guide the process smoothly, ensuring both licensee and licensor had every step covered along the way.

As always, we managed the approval process from start to finish, submitting all material for Hasbro’s approval to ensure they were comfortable with how Furby was being used. We were able to meet The Martin’s Agency’s key deadlines in an efficient and expedited manner.

The 30-second ad premiered just before Super Bowl 2024, going live on TV, digital networks, online, and social media.

