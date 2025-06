​There are currently over 230 children across the UK waiting for a lifesaving transplant.



​We are thrilled to have been involved in this incredible and vital campaign for Wunderman Thompson, NHS Blood and Transplant with our very own Chloe Bruce-Gardyne writing and performing the soundtrack, now live across TV/VOD and in cinemas.



​Instrumental to the campaign are 230 handmade dolls, representing each of the children waiting - just like the ones in this video.​