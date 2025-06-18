How XXXX and PUMA Embedded Hometown Turf in Maroons Captain’s Boots

XXXX and PUMA partnered to create custom ‘Home Soil’ boots for Queensland State of Origin captain Cameron Munster, embedding turf from his hometown to give him a symbolic home-ground advantage.

The project blends sports performance with regional pride, strengthening XXXX’s connection with Maroons fans, and the brand’s ‘Pride in Your Origin’ platform.

Thinkerbell executive creative tinker, Jonny Rands, spoke to LBB about the campaign’s clever blend of technical innovation, like baking soil to meet quarantine laws, and emotional storytelling, giving Cameron Munster a psychological edge with real hometown dirt in his boots.

He also embraced the rivalry with New South Wales fans, hinting at future expansions of the "InSoil" concept, and revelling in the campaign’s "weird, bizarre, and brilliant" reception.



LBB> What inspired the idea of embedding actual Queensland soil into the boots, and how did you ensure it wouldn’t compromise performance?

​Jonny> This year, we wanted to build on the Pride in Your Origin campaign by seeing just how far that pride could go. And nothing screams Queensland loyalty like literally carrying your hometown into enemy territory.

The Home Soil Boots had to feel exactly like Munster’s regular boots, so protecting performance and structural integrity was non-negotiable. We explored a bunch of wild ideas but eventually landed on a method that infused the soil inside the boot without touching its outer structure.





LBB> How did Cameron Munster react when first presented with the concept, and did he have any input in the design?

​Jonny> He loved it. Gave it a solid Queenslander nod and said, “That’s mad.” He did briefly question the kerning on the lock-up… Nah, Munster’s pretty laid-back, so he trusted us to go for it. As long as it didn’t mess with his step, he was all in.





LBB> What were the biggest technical challenges in creating a functional boot with real soil, and how did PUMA’s innovation team overcome them?

​Jonny> Turns out there are a surprising number of ways to get dirt into a boot - and even more ways not to. Big shoutout to Carl, our lead experiential production tinker at Thinkerbell.

There was a heap of R&D and multiple prototypes. We had to bake the soil for two hours and then freeze it for two weeks to comply with WA quarantine laws. Once it was legally clean dirt, we engineered a way to embed it safely inside without affecting feel or performance. PUMA was unreal -- they embraced the madness and made innovation a reality.





LBB> Beyond symbolism, do you believe there’s a psychological advantage for Munster wearing these boots in away games?

​Jonny> A little dirt from home can go a long way -- especially when it’s from Rocky (4701).

Having a piece of his hometown in his boots isn’t just symbolic, it’s grounding. It adds pride to every run, every tackle and hopefully, that gives him an edge when it matters most. There’s something powerful about knowing home’s with you, even when you’re miles away from it.





LBB> How does this campaign align with XXXX’s long-term brand strategy, and could we see similar innovations for other athletes or events?

​Jonny> Over the past few years, XXXX has consistently backed the Maroons for wearing their heart -- and their origin -- on their sleeve. Now we’re just kicking things up a notch by putting that pride in their boots. We’re always looking to build on the brand's innovation credentials, the brewery itself is 100% solar powered for example. So yeah, we’re not done digging yet.





LBB> Was there ever a concern that the campaign might be seen as gamesmanship by rival NSW fans?

​Jonny> It would be excellent if we could get in their heads with soil in our boots.





LBB> How did Thinkerbell and PUMA collaborate to balance creativity with practicality in this project?

​Jonny> PUMA we’re excellent collaborators throughout the process. We had a shared vision and a mutual appreciation for a good, cheeky idea done right. Historically, they’ve dabbled in this territory -- like Linford Christie’s cat-eye contacts or that time Pele ‘coincidentally’ tied his laces at kick-off with the curious cameras zooming into the PUMA logo.





LBB> Could this concept extend beyond Rugby League and to other sports?

​Jonny> Rugby league in particular has a lot of passion and pride, so it’s perfect for this one. But sure, there’s potential to branch out. We’ve already (unofficially) patented InSoil technology.





LBB> What has the fan response been so far, and are there plans to commercialise the boots for supporters?

Jonny> Lots of love for the idea so far. It quickly made its way to mainstream news channels, as well as various radio shows and podcasts. It’s been labelled weird, bizarre and brilliant, so that’s good. And the comments sections are hilarious. It’s a bit of a process to produce, but if the fans want the hype, we’ll dig in again for limited drops...

