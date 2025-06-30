Wynns Reveals Global Luxury Brand Platform

If you know wine, you know Wynns, the jewel of the Coonawarra -- a world-class region in South Australia. Since the first vineyards were planted in 1891, this heavyweight of the Australian winemaking world has gone about its craft quietly. Amassing runs on the board and fame far beyond Australia’s shores, it’s become famous for the flagship John Riddoch Cabernet Sauvignon and Michael Shiraz.

Over time, Wynns has become known for its luxury positioning, and as such Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) has evolved the brand to reflect this. From bottle design out, Wynns has been rebranded and repositioned as a true luxury wine brand. Across social, OOH, point of sale, tasting notes, website and much more, this repositioning has taken a full 360 approach across all touchpoints.

Beyond the bottle, Treasury Wine Estates looked deeply into the DNA of Wynns, remapping its unique story and point of difference. The findings paved the way for a fresh perspective on an iconic brand -- the refined luxury of Wynns is born from the unexpected, producing an elegant wine from rugged beginnings.

It’s a wine that’s tempered by the arctic winds of the Southern Ocean, grown in rich Terra Rossa soil set upon a bedrock of ancient limestone, millions of years in the making. It’s not where you’d expect to find luxury but here, the imperfect and hard-wearing elements create perfection. And this isn’t entirely unique to the world of luxury – the same could be said about diamonds and pearls.

Through this insight and brand truth, came the new brand platform, ‘BRUTALLY, ELEGANT’ created by TWE’s in-house agency, Splash. A platform designed to stir emotion, while repositioning Wynns in the elevated space in which it’s earned the right to play.

“Brutally Elegant is the story of juxtaposition, yin and yang, dark and light. An evocative and visceral theme, one that we look forward to informing brand experiences, tastings, brand ambassadors and more”, says Tom Opie, creative director at Splash (Treasury Wine Estate’s in-house creative agency).

“Brutally, Elegant’ captures the raw beauty of Coonawarra and the uncompromising craftsmanship behind every bottle of Wynns. This new platform allows us to share our story in a bold and authentic way -- one that reflects both the wildness of our landscape and the quiet confidence of our wines”, added Treasury Wine Estate’s head of regional marketing, ANZ, Nick Powell.

