news
Wellcom Names Daniel Korn as Head of New Business

20/05/2025
Daniel Korn will be based at Wellcom’s new flagship office overlooking Madison Square Park, where Wellcom, thelab, and Dippin’ Sauce are co-located

Wellcom Worldwide, a creative content and integrated production company, has announced the appointment of Daniel Korn as head of new business. In this newly created role, Daniel will lead strategic growth efforts and expand awareness of Wellcom’s differentiated capabilities across North America. He brings deep senior-level relationships and a progressive perspective on the rapidly evolving creative, production, and technology landscape.

"We are a company of entrepreneurs. Daniel’s entrepreneurial approach is aligned with our vision for growth.” said global CEO David Bridges. “As a digital native and seasoned leader, Daniel understands how Wellcom is positioned to capitalise on AI-driven disruption. We are thrilled to have him as a part of the team.”

He will be based at Wellcom’s new flagship office overlooking Madison Square Park, where Wellcom, thelab, and Dippin’ Sauce are co-located.

“I’m excited to help grow such a dynamic and future-facing network,” said Daniel. “Wellcom’s model is a powerful option for private equity-backed value creators, DTC founders, and CMOs. We’re looking to partner with brand leaders who see the value in producing more relevant, data-driven, high-volume content.”

The Wellcom network includes thelab, a performance-driven digital marketing and e-commerce agency and Dippin’ Sauce, a cutting-edge VFX and CGI post-production studio. Clients include Christie’s, Douglas Elliman, Simon Property Group, Tempur-Sealy, PepsiCo, Genesis, Hyundai, and Kia.

“A lot of agencies are talking about AI, but there’s a lot of noise,” he added. “We’re not just experimenting with generative AI on the fringes—we’re implementing brand-safe AI and automation tools to scale high-quality content, improve speed to market, and reduce complexity. Wellcom should be on the radar of every marketer interested in what’s next.”

For more information, please visit here.

