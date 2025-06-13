senckađ
Webjet Group Appoints Oonagh Flanagan As First Australian CMO

13/06/2025
Oonagh’s appointment is a milestone in the group’s FY30 goal to double its total transaction value, reports LBB's Tess Connery-Britten

Webjet Group has appointed Oonagh Flanagan as its first local chief marketing officer. 

Bringing over 20 years’ experience in marketing with her, she joins the group from her previous role as global chief marketing officer at Funlab – where she oversaw brands including Strike Bowling, Holey Moley, Archie Brothers Cirque Electric, and Hijinx Hotel.

Before her role at Funlabs, Oonagh was chief product and marketing officer at Nimble, and chief marketer for Local Agent Finder.

Oonagh’s appointment is a milestone in the group’s FY30 strategy, which aims to double its total transaction value (TTV) by FY30 and “redefine the travel experience” through “exploring pathways” in AI.

“Webjet Group is doubling down on its strategic priorities as a standalone, ASX-listed travel leader,” said Katrina Barry, CEO and managing director of Webjet Group.

“Marketing plays a pivotal role in this new strategy, driving customer growth, increasing top-of-mind awareness, powering loyalty, and shaping the evolution of our brand.

“She brings the energy, creativity, and proven leadership needed to help elevate Webjet to the next level,” Katrina added.

“Webjet has long been a well-loved, homegrown Aussie icon, but it’s never felt more energised or ambitious than it does today,” said Oonagh. 

“This is a business with strong foundations, a bold vision and agenda, and a team that’s bursting with passion and ambition. As an avid traveller, I believe the holiday starts the moment you’re inspired, and I can’t wait to help ignite that spark for all Webjet customers.”

