Voyager’s Christopher Nataanii Cegielski Co-Directs Powerful Exploration of Lakota Chief’s Legacy

​Voyager director and Navajo filmmaker Christopher Nataanii Cegielski co-directed The HISTORY Channel’s upcoming two-part documentary event ‘Sitting Bull,’ premiering on Tuesday, May 27 and Wednesday, 28 at 9pm ET/PT. The series, executive produced by Appian Way Productions, offers a powerful exploration of the legendary Lakota Chief’s life, leadership and enduring legacy during the era of resistance against U.S. government policies and westward expansion.

Narrated by Mo Brings Plenty (‘Yellowstone’) and starring actor Michael Spears (Kul Wičaša Lakota, ‘1923’) as Sitting Bull, the documentary follows the extraordinary life and accomplishments of the Lakota Chief—from his unifying of Native Nations and defiance against U.S. expansion to his role in the Battle of Little Bighorn and beyond. Tracing his fight to defend his people’s freedom and their land, the project blends expert interviews, archival material and scripted re-creations to bring Sitting Bull’s story to life.

“I grew up watching The History Channel with my dad, so co-directing this project felt deeply personal to me,” shared Christopher. “It was a chance to honour and uplift Native voices and tell this story with the care and authenticity it deserves. There’s a responsibility that comes with that, and I leaned on the community and our incredible Native cast–especially Michael Spears–to help guide the process. We all felt the weight of the story, and I’m proud of the respect, collaboration and heart that went into bringing this to life. I’m incredibly excited for people to finally experience the story we’ve worked so hard to tell.”

‘Sitting Bull’ airs Tuesday, May 27 at 9PM ET/PT, with part two following on Wednesday, May 28 at 9PM ET/PT on The HISTORY Channel.

