VML New Zealand Welcomes Jacob McGregor as Pou Ārahi Māori

In this newly created role, Jacob will work to uplift the agency’s Māori cultural competency and safety, be a connection point with Māori audiences and networks, and help to shape strategy and creative for Māori campaigns.





Fleur Head, VML Wellington managing director says Jacob’s appointment represents an exciting opportunity for the agency.





“We’re thrilled to welcome Jacob into the VML whānau. He brings with him a wealth of experience in Māori communications, engagement, tikanga, te reo Māori, and kawa. We’re really looking forward to having him apply that expertise to the range of campaigns we create with, and for Māori."





“A few years ago, we began a journey to increase our agency’s Māori capability. As part of that we’ve partnered with Māori strategists and creatives, implemented an internal capability programme, and co-created a range of campaigns and advertisements with Māori audiences. Having Jacob as Pou Ārahi Māori in our leadership team represents another step forward on that journey,” says Fleur.









In his new role at VML, Jacob will continue to work closely with the Māori community to facilitate connection between the work the agency does across the breadth of client partners.





Commenting on his appointment, Jacob said “I’m excited to build on the great work that VML already does, and to enhance it by embedding whakaaro Māori (Māori perspectives and ideologies) into how we operate. It's a real privilege to represent my people and bring their wealth of knowledge and connections to this new position.