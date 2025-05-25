senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

VANDAL Illuminates Sydney Opera House for Vivid Sydney 2025 with Lighting of the Sails: Kiss of Light

25/05/2025
154
Share
The light show acted as a tribute to the late Australian artist and activist David McDiarmid

Marking the 30th anniversary of McDiarmid’s passing, Lighting of the Sails: Kiss of Light by David McDiarmid transforms his radical, countercultural vision into a mesmerising animated projection, celebrating his unapologetic self-expression, activism, and artistic legacy. With pulsating energy and the spirit of the underground, the work will surge with lust, rage, and hope -- three driving forces that define McDiarmid’s art and advocacy.

Working closely with the trustee of David McDiarmid's estate and manager of his creative legacy, Dr Sally Gray, Vivid Sydney Festival Director Gill Minervini and Sydney Opera House senior curator, contemporary art Michael Do, VANDAL is playing a key role in concept development, creative direction, and production, breathing movement into McDiarmid’s renowned bodies of work, including Bedsheet Paintings, Disco Kwilts, Kiss of Light, and Rainbow Aphorisms. The result is a dance of texture, colour, and feeling - a luminous journey through McDiarmid’s punk, queer sensibility that reverberates with contemporary relevance.

"Bringing David McDiarmid’s work to life in motion is both a huge privilege and responsibility," said Chris Scott, creative director at VANDAL.

"His art is a defiant declaration of identity, love, and protest. Animating David’s life’s work on the sails of the Opera House is about more than creating a spectacle -- it’s about carrying his vision into the present and ensuring his voice remains as unfiltered and urgent as ever."

Vivid Sydney festival director Gill Minervini said, "Having worked with David McDiarmid and been witness to his bold and unapologetic artistry, this year's Lighting of the Sails will be extra special. We can't wait to showcase his beautiful work to the millions set to visit Vivid Sydney this winter."

Lighting of the Sails: Kiss of Light is co-commissioned by Destination NSW and Sydney Opera House for Vivid LIVE at Sydney Opera House. With VANDAL’s expertise in pushing creative boundaries, this year’s Lighting of the Sails promises to be a powerful and provocative homage to a visionary artist whose work continues to inspire.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from VANDAL
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from VANDAL
Huggies POME
Huggies
23/05/2025
Kleenex Aloe Vera Tissues
Kleenex
23/05/2025
Mindful Movers
Powershop
23/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1