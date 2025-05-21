unbuzzd Offers a Better Way to Sober Up

Having one too many drinks can lead to poor judgment. Poor judgment leads to embarrassing situations that you wish hadn’t happened, like texting an ex, coming home with two separate shoes, or worse.

Just in time for Memorial Day weekend and the start of summer social season, unbuzzd—a scientifically backed beverage that accelerates alcohol metabolism, restores mental clarity, and reduces hangover symptoms after having one too many—captures that uncomfortable, all-to-familiar feeling in a humorous new campaign that promotes the beverage’s sobering effects. Unlike other products focused on pre-partying or hangover recovery, unbuzzd helps you sober up in the moment.

The campaign, from agency Six+One, uses embarrassing moments as a catalyst for using unbuzzd. “The Sobering Experience” utilises two 30-second spots to bring the point home that unbuzzd is your wingman when it’s time to sober up. In one spot, a man in a suit comes home, tired and buzzed. He plops down on the couch, takes off one shoe, then the other, but the other shoe is a sparkly boot that he’s not quite sure how it got there.

Another spot finds three men relieving themselves outside after a night of imbibing. The middle one makes a social faux pas and turns his stream towards one man, then the other. As they walk away in disgust, we see red and blue flashing lights come into the scene.

Each ad ends with “This sobering experience brought to you by…unbuzzd.”

“unbuzzd is clinically proven to help people sober up quicker after drinking, and this campaign helps drive the point home through relatable, subtle humour. Six+One helped us find the humour behind the science,” said John Duffy, CEO of unbuzzd.

The campaign, which is rolling out on CTV and social in the first national paid campaign for unbuzzd, plans future, even edgier spots for upcoming phases of the campaign.

The campaign is part of a retail expansion of unbuzzd in the U.S. Currently, the product is sold as a direct-to-consumer (DTC) powder on Amazon and Shopify. Unbuzzd was launched in one flavour, ‘Clear-Eyed Citrus,’ with more flavours set to launch, each bringing the same wit and science-backed benefits. A ready-to-drink 12-ounce can is potentially slated to roll out in 2026, expanding the brand’s footprint.

“The brand gave us great insight, not only into their product and the science behind it, but also the consumer, a gen x or millennial who can’t quite recover like they did in their 20s,” said Eric Rojas, founder and chief creative officer at Six+One.

Six+One, an independent New York City agency with a purpose to shift the perception on how people perceive brands, led the full brand build for unbuzzd, from the back-of-pack storytelling to the ad creative, and included strategy, purpose/vision/values, naming, logo, packaging, tone of voice, and website.

“unbuzzd was looking for an irreverent way to position their unique product, and with our experience in the beverage category, we were able to find that sweet spot between post-drinking products and next-day hangover ‘remedies’,” said Eric.

The Six+One team has experience in the beverage category, having helped develop the brand growth for BodyArmor, Core Water, as well as CPG brands Hippie Snacks and Seagram’s Escapes.

Six+One helped unbuzzd promote its product benefits, including enzymes that activate the liver, plus caffeine for mental clarity. unbuzzd helps lower blood alcohol content (BAC) and increase alertness. Formulated by a world-class pharmaceutical research and development team from Quantum Biopharma, the product’s proprietary blend is scientifically proven to accelerate the metabolism of alcohol. Most people report feeling a difference in 15-30 minutes.

