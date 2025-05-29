Travellers in Indonesia Can 'Book-to-Poop' with Unique Microlax Campaign

Travellers in Indonesia can now access clean restrooms with BuktuPup (or “Book-to-Poop"), a first-of-its-kind peer-to-peer toilet rental microsite developed by dentsu Indonesia for Microlax, a trusted name in constipation relief.

In Indonesia, where travellers frequently struggle to find hygienic public toilets, especially around popular tourist destinations in rural areas, BuktuPup has transformed the travel experience by allowing travellers to find clean, accessible private restrooms provided by local resident hosts.

Through BuktuPup’s microsite, travellers are able to discover nearby toilets within their location, and select their toilets of choice based on photos, ratings from previous users, and real testimonies. They will then be directed to make the booking with the resident hosts via messaging platform, WhatsApp.

BuktupPup integrates public restroom data from Google Maps to ensure broad coverage, making clean toilet access just a few clicks away, even in rural areas.

It not only benefits travellers looking for comfort and relief, but also offers an income opportunity for resident hosts keen to open their homes to tourists looking for clean restrooms.

Indra Sugiharto, senior brand manager, Microlax Indonesia, commented, “We know that the general public might feel uncomfortable due to travellers' constipation while travelling to new, unfamiliar places, which is why we keep finding new ways to connect with existing and new users while solving their problems. With initiatives like BuktuPup, Microlax not only helps travellers find clean restrooms but also lets them have a positive experience with our product on the spot. This new touchpoint makes it easier for people to explore Microlax, understand its benefits, and get the relief they need, right when they need it. It’s all part of our mission as a brand to always make relieving constipation easier.”

Cipta Purnamagiri, creative group head, Dentsu Creative Indonesia, commented, “BuktuPup tackles a universal travel challenge in a fresh, creative way, while allowing us to collaborate directly with local communities and creating real benefits for them as well. That spirit of collaboration and insight-driven creativity is what truly brought BuktuPup to life.”

Since its pilot phase, the microsite has expanded its network to 213 toilets across 27 tourist destinations across Indonesia.

BuktuPup has earned industry nod, winning three Bronze awards at the 37th Citra Pariwara in Brand Experience (Technology and Touchpoint Innovation, Digital/Online Media) and Digital Form (Website & Microsite) categories. In April 2025, BuktuPup continued its winning streak with a Bronze at Spikes Asia in the Brand Experience & Activation for Healthcare category.

At its core, BuktuPup aims to make Microlax the top-of-mind brand for smooth, stress-free bathroom experiences. Even for those who may not need the product, the platform offers a sense of comfort and relief; A brand connection built not just on function, but on empathy and everyday relevance.

