senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withLBB Reel Builder
Group745

M+C Saatchi Hires Droga5's Topher Jones in Newly-Created Client Experience Director Role

01/09/2025
49
Share
Louise Rutherford also joins as client partner from Thinkerbell, following CEO Dani Bassil starting at the agency and hiring CMO Anita Zanesco

M+C Saatchi has announced two senior leadership appointments to national and Melbourne-based roles as the business signals its ongoing dedication to delivering exceptional client partnerships.

Topher Jones joins the national leadership team in the newly-created client experience director (CED) role based out of Sydney, while the agency's strategic focus on strengthening operations to underpin growth in Melbourne continues with Louise Rutherford recently joining the office and leadership team as client partner.

Topher will integrate client services and specialist expertise across Sydney and Melbourne in the pivotal national role with overarching accountability for the success of client services.

He joins from Droga5 Sydney where he led the business management team. His 17-year career includes building brands for clients such as Westpac, Suntory, Meat & Livestock Australia, and British Airways across Sydney, Melbourne and London at agencies including TEQUILA\, Agency.com, AMV BBDO, and DDB.

Louise will focus on driving results for clients as well as delivering a growth-focused strategy as the agency strengthens its capabilities in Melbourne.

Louise joins from Thinkerbell, where she led GWM and Bupa in a group business director role. Her 14-year career also includes roles with TBWA\Australia, The Monkeys, and Grey London, leading complex brands both here and internationally, including Vodafone UK, HSBC Global, Nissan, and Australia Post.

Both Topher and Louise recognised the opportunity to join M+C Saatchi at a transformative time focused on growth and innovation.

Tanya Vragalis, managing director M+C Saatchi ANZ, said, “These appointments reinforce our focus on bringing in exceptional leadership to deliver meaningful impact for our clients. Topher and Louise have a deep level of experience, strong leadership, and a shared commitment to building best-in-class client partnerships. They are also exceptional humans.”

Topher said, “It was immediately clear this agency has big ambitions, strong values and a brilliant team behind it. I’m a firm believer that deep partnerships lead to heightened results -- creatively, commercially and culturally -- and M+C Saatchi has an incredible legacy of creating enduring brand platforms and long-term client relationships. I’m excited to build on that.”

Louise added, ”M+C Saatchi has an incredible resume, partnering with clients to create enduring and effective brand platforms. I’m grateful to have joined the Melbourne leadership team at such an exciting time.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from M+C Saatchi Group AUNZ
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from M+C Saatchi Group AUNZ
Doubt Never Did
CommBank
07/07/2025
NYC Hot Dog Stand
Commbank
04/03/2025
Radio
MYOB
25/02/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1