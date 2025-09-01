M+C Saatchi Hires Droga5's Topher Jones in Newly-Created Client Experience Director Role

M+C Saatchi has announced two senior leadership appointments to national and Melbourne-based roles as the business signals its ongoing dedication to delivering exceptional client partnerships.

Topher Jones joins the national leadership team in the newly-created client experience director (CED) role based out of Sydney, while the agency's strategic focus on strengthening operations to underpin growth in Melbourne continues with Louise Rutherford recently joining the office and leadership team as client partner.

Topher will integrate client services and specialist expertise across Sydney and Melbourne in the pivotal national role with overarching accountability for the success of client services.

He joins from Droga5 Sydney where he led the business management team. His 17-year career includes building brands for clients such as Westpac, Suntory, Meat & Livestock Australia, and British Airways across Sydney, Melbourne and London at agencies including TEQUILA\, Agency.com, AMV BBDO, and DDB.

Louise will focus on driving results for clients as well as delivering a growth-focused strategy as the agency strengthens its capabilities in Melbourne.

Louise joins from Thinkerbell, where she led GWM and Bupa in a group business director role. Her 14-year career also includes roles with TBWA\Australia, The Monkeys, and Grey London, leading complex brands both here and internationally, including Vodafone UK, HSBC Global, Nissan, and Australia Post.

Both Topher and Louise recognised the opportunity to join M+C Saatchi at a transformative time focused on growth and innovation.

Tanya Vragalis, managing director M+C Saatchi ANZ, said, “These appointments reinforce our focus on bringing in exceptional leadership to deliver meaningful impact for our clients. Topher and Louise have a deep level of experience, strong leadership, and a shared commitment to building best-in-class client partnerships. They are also exceptional humans.”

Topher said, “It was immediately clear this agency has big ambitions, strong values and a brilliant team behind it. I’m a firm believer that deep partnerships lead to heightened results -- creatively, commercially and culturally -- and M+C Saatchi has an incredible legacy of creating enduring brand platforms and long-term client relationships. I’m excited to build on that.”

Louise added, ”M+C Saatchi has an incredible resume, partnering with clients to create enduring and effective brand platforms. I’m grateful to have joined the Melbourne leadership team at such an exciting time.”

