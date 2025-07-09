Auckland Becomes Home To Cat-Flavoured Pies Via Thinkerbell Aotearoa

Auckland is home to thousands of pie outlets, making it tough for a humble Kiwi pie shop to stand out. But Muzza’s Pies -- a small shop in Mt Albert -- has stolen headlines around the world with an unlikely pastry.

In collaboration with creative agency Thinkerbell Aotearoa, Muzza’s launched Cat-Flavoured Dog Pies; a cheeky, dog-friendly treat made with rabbit and fish to mimic the distinct flavour of feline (without any actual cat, of course).

The idea was inspired by a curious gap in the market. “We discovered that 12% of Muzza’s customers had dogs. But, exactly 0% of pies were being sold to dogs,” said Regan Grafton, Thinkerbell Aotearoa’s chief creative tinker.

Predictably, the move sparked conversation online and on air -- ranging from confusion to delight -- with support pouring in from dog lovers, pie lovers, and even a few cat people. Most significantly, the campaign gave Muzza’s something money can’t buy: fame.

John Williams, owner of Muzza’s Pies, has been leaning into the unexpected. “Lately, I’ve decided to say yes to more ideas for the business,” he said. “So when Thinkerbell came to me with this one, I thought -- let’s give it a crack.”

The risk is paying off, with John noting, “Every day someone tells me how much they love the idea… then they walk out with a pie. Can’t argue with that!”

“Sure, it’s ridiculous,” said Regan. “But it’s also a great example of how marketing science, combined with the right idea, can make any business famous. Even a little pie shop at the edge of town.”

The gourmet creations are currently served from a miniature, dog-sized version of the bakery -- with 10% of proceeds donated to Chained Dog Rehabilitation & Rehoming.

