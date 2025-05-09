Revolutio Creative Reignites the Spirit of the Open Road for EagleRider’s Brand Campaign

Revolutio Creative has been entrusted with bringing America’s largest motorcycle tour and rental company back to the open road - this time with a bold new look. In collaboration with LA-based agency Ally, led by Yvonne Busch and Kathrin Shamam, Revolutio Creative developed and executed EagleRider’s latest brand campaign.



Winning Gold in the B2C: Business-to-Consumer and Silver in the Commercials category at the 2025 Telly Awards EagleRider's latest campaign is already off to a good start.

Captured by cinematographer Emrys Roberts, with Sven himself contributing additional footage, the campaign shifts focus from the usual scenic highway shots to the lifestyle and community behind the visor. Tapping into the vibrant local motorcycle scene, Sven cast a diverse mix of LA riders, breathing authenticity and character into each frame. Filming spanned a mix of urban backdrops and natural landscapes, capturing the true spirit of riding in Southern California. The campaign's original soundtrack was crafted by Venice-based California Music, the studio founded by Malte Hagemeister and Kristian Nord.

Utilising a combination of the latest generative AI tools (Midjourney, Runway) for a previsualisation of the 60 second anthem edit, director Sven Dreesbach was able to establish the look and feel of the campaign in front of the client very accurately down to VoiceOver, music and edit. Once the production wrapped, it was mostly a matter of replacing the AI generated imagery with the life action, which sped up the entire post production timeline notably.

