Fat Cat Sprawls Across Boardroom Table to Call Out "Profit-At-All-Costs"

Independent advertising agency The Hallway has partnered with B Lab Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand (B Lab AANZ) to launch a provocative new campaign, 'Better Business', which calls time on outdated, profit-at-all-costs models and celebrates the companies doing business in a better way.

Funded by pledges from nearly 50 Certified B Corporations across Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, the 'Better Business' campaign is a powerful example of collective action. Certified B Corporations (B Corps) are verified by B Lab for meeting high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. B Corps prove that a new model of business is possible -- one that prioritises people and planet alongside profit.

At the heart of the campaign is 'So Long, Fat Cats', a cinematic television commercial created by The Hallway, Plaza Films and award-winning director Paul Middleditch, featuring a literal fat cat sprawled across a boardroom table; a playful yet pointed metaphor for greed, short-term thinking, and unchecked corporate power.

In contrast to the smug, overfed feline, the campaign celebrates companies that use business as a force for good. From ethical superannuation funds and banks to food and drink manufacturers and sustainable service providers, Certified B Corps are redefining success in business.

"The fat cat is a metaphorical symbol that resonates with people," said Dan Saunders, executive creative director at The Hallway.

“It represents the old way of doing business -- fat on profits, self-interested, and out of touch. We wanted to remind people there’s a smarter, fairer, and more sustainable way forward for businesses. That’s what B Corp represents. Saying goodbye to fat cats is more than a provocation, it’s an invitation to rethink what we reward in business.”

Launched August 25th and running across TV, social, OOH, digital, and earned and owned channels in Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, the 'Better Business' campaign is the latest instalment of B Lab AANZ’s work to raise awareness of the B Corp movement, which now includes over 10,000 certified companies worldwide -- including Patagonia, Intrepid, Aesop, Australian Ethical, and Bank Australia. Media strategy and execution is led by Benedictus Media.

Andrew Davies, CEO of B Lab AANZ, said, “In a world facing climate crisis, social division, and economic instability, we need bold and purpose-driven leadership. The 'Better Business' campaign challenges the status quo and calls on others to join and support the movement towards a more inclusive, equitable, and regenerative economy.

“Awareness of B Corp is on the rise -- now 21% in Australia and 22% in New Zealand, up from 18% and 15% just a year ago. But awareness is just the beginning. We need everyone — from business leaders to government and consumers — to play their part and reconsider the way business operates in our economy.

“This campaign is a first for the B Corp community, and we look forward to seeing it elevate the B Corp brand and inspire meaningful action across the region.”

Director, Paul Middleditch, said, “What an amazing project to be involved in. The Hallway's idea of using a fat cat as a metaphor in telling the B Corp story is inspired. Diving in hook, line and pet, it was a profoundly nuts experience. I’m so proud of the work and this message.”

The Hallway, a Certified B Corporation since 2021, is proud to use creativity as a force for good. The campaign reflects the agency’s belief that brand-building and positive behaviour change can, and should, go hand in hand.