The First of Us: How Early Risers in Paris Beat Spoilers to The Last of Us Season 2 Finale

Fans of Max’s hit series The Last of Us gathered in front of their screen of choice for the highly anticipated final episode of season 2 on May 25th.



And May 26th. Because for many viewers, the airtime landed in the middle of the night in their local time zone - putting them at serious risk of coming across spoilers before they could stream the finale. To protect French The Last of Us fans, creative agency Biborg devised an exclusive experience, a special screening of the season 2 finale at 7 am.



In a world where 40% of spoilers happen on social media and 71% of French people check their phones first thing in the morning, Biborg stepped in to help fans thwart the risk with a one-of-a-kind event at the intersection of entertainment, social media, and fan culture, designed to stay one step ahead of spoilers.

“For this first collaboration with Max, we drew on our deep expertise in gaming - particularly with The Last of Us - as well as our in-depth understanding of streaming platforms and audience behaviour. That dual lens inspired a unique concept: protect fans from spoilers with a dawn screening. Thanks to that approach, we pulled the entire operation together in under three weeks - from transforming MK2 into a post-apocalyptic cinema to curating the ideal influencer guest list,” said Marie Trocmé, director of business development at Biborg.

A total of 450 invited guests attended two private screenings at MK2 Nation in Paris, experiencing the finale before sunrise and before it went live on Max. The screening was followed by a talk with French comedian and actor, Baptiste Lecaplain - a devoted fan of the hit series, who offered his personal take on the final episodes.



For the event, Biborg partnered with key players including Webedia, which led an influencer program featuring an overnight stay at Hôtel Paradiso and a 'survival anti-spoiler pack' for select talent, and guests of the dawn screening were greeted with breakfast from Starbucks.



The activation marks a continuation of Biborg’s expansion into adjacent entertainment sectors, building on its deep roots in gaming and fan culture.



“A few years ago, we made the strategic decision to focus exclusively on gaming, which allowed us to build a full-service consulting offer and grow internationally. That investment enabled us to lead launches like the European campaign for Monster Hunter Wilds. We’re now thrilled to extend that expertise to projects orbiting the gaming universe. That our first activation of this kind is with Max for The Last of Us Season 2 is especially rewarding,” concludes Bruno Luriot, CEO of Biborg.

