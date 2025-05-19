‘The Athlete’s Code’ Wins at the 2025 Andy Awards and Snags Four Clio Awards

‘The Athlete’s Code’ global campaign, brought to life by the Powerade team in collaboration with Ogilvy New York and produced by Let it Rip Pictures, has been honoured with a 2025 ANDY Award and four CLIO Awards, acknowledging its focus on raising awareness about mental health in sports.

'The Athlete’s Code’ tackles one of sport’s most overlooked challenges: the mental battles athletes face beyond the game. Breaking away from traditional sports advertising, the campaign leans into vulnerability and emotional resilience—exposing the unspoken code that too often demands silence around mental health.

The film spotlights world-class athletes including — Alex Morgan, Tatjana Schoenmaker, Linda Motlhalo, and Douglas Matera—each opening up about the weight of pressure, performance anxiety, and the mental toll of elite sport. Told through raw conversations and cinematic documentary visuals, the work flips the script on traditional narratives, proving that real strength isn’t just about winning - it’s about speaking up.

​Tomek Kulesza, executive producer at Let It Rip Pictures, said, “It’s a real honour to have our work recognised with such meaningful awards. At its core, Let It Rip has always stood for bold creativity and purposeful storytelling. As producers, we served as both a creative and operational hub—bridging all moving parts while ensuring rhythm, cohesion, and the highest production standards throughout. Delivering the main film, photo shoots, and a range of content assets—across two continents and within a tight timeline—was no small feat. But this is exactly what we love: bringing people together, creating with purpose, and doing it all with heart. We’re incredibly grateful for the inspiring collaboration with Ogilvy New York and the Powerade team. Huge congratulations to everyone involved.”

The Athletes Code is more than a campaign—it’s a movement. One that opens an essential dialogue around mental health in sport. The athletes’ personal stories remind us that mental strength is just as vital as physical performance.

Produced by Let it Rip and filmed across San Diego, Rio de Janeiro, and Atlanta, ‘The Athlete’s Code’ united a truly global crew—bringing together talent from the U.S., Latin America, Europe, and Africa. Directed by Babak Khoshnoud.

Winning the 2025 ANDY Award and receiving four CLIO Awards highlights the impact and craftsmanship of the campaign. As one of the industry’s most respected honours, the award recognises work that not only excels creatively but also fosters cultural change. ‘The Athlete’s Code’ serves as a meaningful reminder of the role that empathy-driven storytelling can play in advancing the conversation around mental health in sports.

