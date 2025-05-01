Telstra Reimagines Phone Boxes as Lifelines in Symbolic Campaign

Telstra has launched a striking campaign showcasing how its iconic public phone boxes support communities in times of crisis, using visual metaphors to illustrate their impact.





The campaign, developed by +61 and Bear Meets Eagle on Fire, in collaboration with director Dan Tobin Smith and art director Rachel Thomas, transforms the familiar shape of Telstra phone boxes into symbolic representations of their role in emergencies and vulnerable situations – such as a phone made from life vests for rescue efforts or one crafted from the belongings of a person experiencing homelessness.

Bear Meets Eagle on Fire founder and chief creative officer Micah Walker told LBB that the campaign came from wanting to create "striking" visuals.

"The idea was built around creating a striking visual that symbolised the role Telstra's phone boxes have played in these communities," Micah said.

"They needed to be both humble and beautiful, so they supported a meaningful message, but also imaginative enough to capture your attention. I think the team has done a lovely job with Dan, getting that just right."



‘Rescue Phone’, made from emergency life vest materials, emphasises the phones' role in disaster-prone areas.

‘Hope Phone’ is constructed from the possessions of those experiencing homelessness, including a donated blanket from a Salvation Army shelter to symbolise warmth and connection. It was developed with The Salvation Army and Inclusively Made.

Over 300,000 Australians have relied on free calls from Telstra phone boxes in times of need, and the campaign extends to 1,200 public phones.

Three Telstra phone boxes -- including one in Narooma, used by 972 people during the 2020 South Coast Fires -- are now under consideration for heritage listings by the Heritage Council due to their documented role in emergencies. The boxes provide free calls and Wi-Fi, aiding everything from disaster responses to personal crises.

As part of its ongoing commitment to providing the free phone boxes, Telstra plans to expand free Wi-Fi to 500 additional public phone boxes by 2025, ensuring more communities stay connected in times of need. The Heritage Council's decision on the three nominated phone boxes is expected later this year.

The campaign is the latest in a flurry of new Telstra creative in 2025, kicking off with a visually striking campaign featuring over 20,000 dominos to showcase Telstra’s Home Internet.

More recently, the brand launched the latest chapter of its ‘Wherever We Go’ brand platform with a cinematic campaign starring a wandering shoemaker, and released three silent short-films to play in Australian cinemas.

