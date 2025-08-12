TBWA\Media Arts Lab Sydney Promotes Stuart Alexander to ECD, Hires Anna Hunt as MD

TBWA\Media Arts Lab (MAL) has appointed Anna Hunt as managing director and promoted Stuart Alexander to executive creative director for its Sydney office.

Anna will report to Katrien De Bauw, global chief executive officer, and partner with Stuart to lead the agency and client relationship.

A TBWA\Australia alumna, Anna brings nearly two decades of experience across top creative agencies and global brands. She has held senior roles at Host, M&C Saatchi and TBWA, and more recently worked at Google APAC in the Partner Innovation team. Her consultancy work across creative and digital businesses further strengthens her strategic and digital acumen.

“Having Anna come lead the Media Arts Lab team will only bolster the trajectory the agency has been on in the last 12 months. Her agency and wider market experience will bring a different perspective, energy and drive that MAL will only benefit from,” said Katrien.

Anna said, "I'm excited to join the MAL Sydney team and build on the tremendous momentum that's been created.

"The opportunity to work on an iconic brand while driving our digital and social capabilities forward is incredibly energising. I look forward to partnering with Stuart and the entire team to continue raising the bar."

Stuart's promotion to executive creative director reflects his creative leadership and impact on the agency. When Stuart first joined MAL, he stepped into a newly created role in Sydney and has been the creative driving force behind work that has impacted not only Australia but traveled all the way to the Super Bowl. He has also played a key role in helping to deliver work alongside the team in LA. He will continue to report to Brent Anderson, global chief creative officer.

"The creative standard Stuart sets for himself, his constant passion, and his unrelenting ambition all combine to make him deserving of this step," said Brent. "He’s made the Sydney role his own and never looked back—consistently delivering work that resonates both locally and globally, all while maintaining Apple’s distinctive, iconic voice."

Stuart added, "I'm thrilled to be partnering with Anna to lead MAL Sydney into its next chapter.

"The creative opportunities ahead of us are incredible, and I'm excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what we can achieve for Apple in this market."

As part of this transition, Jake Donaghey, who previously served as managing director of TBWA\Media Arts Lab Sydney, has relocated to Los Angeles, where he now leads the iPhone account for Apple at TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Los Angeles.

