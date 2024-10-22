Tanishq Jewellery Celebrates Modern-Day Queens this Diwali

‘Made by women, for the women’ is the essence of Indian jewellery brand Tanishq's Diwali campaign this year. Directed by internationally acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair – her first ever Indian TV commercial – the ad highlights modern-day queens who rule their boardrooms and homes with grace, shining a light on a woman's multifaceted role in society.





The brand’s Diwali collection has been inspired by the splendour of royal courts, majestic palaces, and storied heritage. To find out how the campaign drew from this rich tapestry, LBB’s Sunna Coleman speaks with Lowe Lintas president (creative), Vasudha Misra, who shares her excitement for collaborating with Mira Nair, why they wanted to spotlight the modern-day queen, and how they added depth and authenticity to the characters in the film.









LBB> Tell us about the brand, what it stands for and what it is looking to achieve with the Nav-Raani campaign for Diwali.





Vasudha> Tanishq as a brand has always championed women, celebrated their experiences and their unique perspective of looking at the world. And with Diwali, women are at the centre of festivities. So, in a sense, celebrating Diwali would be incomplete without celebrating women – be it the divine form or the equally divine mortal form.





This year, we wanted to celebrate the women who make Diwali even brighter with their thoughtfulness, their presence and their all-year strength.









LBB> You collaborated with acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair on the commercial, her first ever Indian TV ad. How did this collaboration come about and why was she a great fit for the project?





Vasudha> This collab was made possible by director Bharat Sikka. He and I have been talking for some time about a suitable project where we could collaborate with Mira Nair. So, when we at Lintas wrote this film, I intuitively thought of her. Not only is she an acclaimed filmmaker but there is something very intriguing in the way she portrays her women – from Mississippi Masala to The Namesake – and finally, because the idea of working with Mira Nair both terrified and excited me at the same time, which is great.









LBB> The brand’s recent collection is inspired by royal courts, majestic palaces and storied heritage. How was this woven into the marketing campaign?





Vasudha> The queens sit at the very heart of the collection, so we wanted to celebrate our modern-day queens this Diwali. The ones who don’t spend all day acting like queens being waited on hand and foot, dressed in their silks or draped in jewellery, because they have things to do. They have their kingdoms of homes and offices to take care of and give attention to. However, on Diwali, this inner queen in every woman comes out to play in all her immaculate brilliance and beauty. The campaign reminds us of who our modern-day queens are and what they represent.













LBB> The campaign celebrates the modern-day queen – why is this message particularly important for the Indian market right now?





Vasudha> India’s rich history tells us about the many queens of our past who were fierce warriors, benevolent rulers, gracious nurturers. Such is the legacy of our illustrious queens who carved their own path, challenged norms and established a flourishing reign in their times.





While the queens of the past ruled over empires, watching over their subjects and protecting the realm, being a queen looks a little different today: empowered and culturally rooted, driving the collective forward, advocating for diverse causes. They demonstrate adaptability in a changing world. They rule over boardrooms, hustling and girl-bossing. Balancing their homes, relationships and their purpose with equal fervour.





Through our campaign, we wanted to flip the idea of what a queen does or looks like in the modern-day to celebrate the ‘Nav-Raanis’ around us. While they’re busy conquering the battles of the real world every day, this Diwali we wanted to encourage them to let their inner queen out and indulge in feeling like one.









LBB> How did you collaborate with female designers, creators, and other professionals in bringing this campaign to life?





Vasudha> Right from the CMO, Pelki to the Lowe Bangalore president, Sonali; the executive producer, Suhana; the project producer, Akshiti; the AD, Padmini; and the stylist, Ameet Sikka, we had strong women holding the fort. However, this was not done by design or to make any point. But I am glad that so many powerful women came together to make this happen.









LBB> What were some of the creative/strategic challenges on this project and what solutions did you come up with?





Vasudha> As always, no project is easy. If it is easy, I get worried. However, here we wanted each moment to feel like a slice from a modern-day queen’s life. And so we really explored many possibilities before closing on the final moments. We dug into MullenLowe Lintas Group’s national cultural study, State of States to explore regional nuances around festivals like Diwali, women and togetherness and that enabled us to add depth and authenticity to the characters.





So now when I look at the women and their stories in the film, I know each one of them. I know the one who has a mum or a dadi (grandmother) who is growing old and her hands shake with age. I know the woman who is not ever seen in a saree but come Diwali she will take some online help and drape herself in one. I know the one who watches what she eats the entire year but come Diwali she needs an accomplice to indulge.







