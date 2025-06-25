Tāme Iti Delivers Māori Roll Call with Motion Sickness

Featuring over 500 names of real voters and the longest ad ever made in New Zealand, the Māori Roll Call seeks to increase enrolments on the Māori electoral roll at a pivotal moment in history.

In times of war, protest, and need, Māori have always responded to the call. The Māori Roll Call is today’s bid to unite Māori for a common goal: ensuring a Māori voice in the decisions that shape Aotearoa.

There are over 695,000 Māori of voting age. Of those, 298,000 are on the Māori roll, 268,000 are on the general electoral roll, and 129,000 are unenrolled to vote.

More people on the Māori roll means more Māori seats in parliament. Māori seats aren’t tied to any political party; if you opt for the Māori roll, you can select from a range of candidates in your Māori electorate, rather than selecting a candidate from your general electorate. The more Māori seats mean a stronger Māori voice in parliament, helping to embed Māori values into the most significant decisions facing Aotearoa now and into the future.

The campaign features legendary activist and artist Tāme Iti reading the Māori Roll Call: hundreds of real Māori names, shared with consent by voters on the Māori electoral roll. Tāme asks ‘Will you answer the call?’ imploring Māori to raise their hands for greater Māori representation in parliament.

The campaign aims to demystify the Māori Roll and underscore the importance of joining. Kātene Durie-Doherty, head of Māori culture at Motion Sickness, said “Participation doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It takes whānau feeling informed, empowered, and part of something bigger. That’s what this campaign is here to do. It’s not about taking sides — it’s about backing ourselves.”

The suite of videos includes New Zealand’s longest ever ad: a 30 minute roll call delivered by Tāme Iti, where he calls a roll of around 500 names – with a short tea break in the middle, of course.

Motion Sickness underwent a thorough development process to integrate the idea across multiple channels, while still maintaining the idea's core essence.

“Creative development is sometimes about protecting what made the idea good in the first place — in this case, that was the roll call itself," said Sam Stuchbury, ECD at Motion Sickness.

"We kept the concept singular and let the names and people stay front of stage. No bells and whistles. Even the out-of-home, just a name on a black billboard, hits you in the face and makes you wonder. I loved this project, and the statement feels pretty fresh for electoral communications."

Melina Fiolitakis, creative director, says “The minimalism of this idea allowed us to play with symbolism and restraint. The stage was inspired by the distinctive checkered tiles of the Beehive’s press gallery, a scene synonymous with political decision-making in Aotearoa. This was reimagined into a Poutama pattern to symbolise the upward journey of growth, learning and the pursuit of knowledge. When Māori have stronger representation in parliament, Mātauranga Māori impacts the decisions made there, and ultimately the fabric of parliament itself.”

Content directs people to maorirollcall.co.nz -- a microsite that directs you to enrol or switch to the Māori roll. You can also add your name to the Māori Roll Call to join the movement and be featured in the campaign once enrolled.

The wider campaign features targeted out-of-home, with executions featuring names of those on the Māori Roll in that region; influencers including Taika Waititi, Tania Waikato, and Joey Daymond continuing the Māori Roll Call where Tāme Iti left off.

The names, faces and hands featured in the campaign were shared with aroha and consent by voters on the Māori roll. Thank you to every person who gave their name to stand behind this kaupapa.

This campaign was made possible by a collective of 120+ Whānau Ora providers. For more information, visit maorirollcall.co.nz.​