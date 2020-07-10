Suzuki Gets Britons Back on the Road in Latest Campaign

Suzuki and creative innovation network Iris, have launched a new integrated campaign to help get Britain’s drivers back on the road.

Sales in the auto industry are down 89% year on year thanks to Covid-19, but now that the government has given car dealerships the green light to re-open, Suzuki is racing ahead to show consumers that their showrooms are safe to visit once again and that they’re offering the best deals on the market.

With the help of two real-life Suzuki car dealers, Paul and Swara, the campaign sets out to assure the nation that it's safe to visit a Suzuki forecourt, as well as highlighting the amazing deals on their new Hybrid range.

The campaign will roll out across TV, radio, digital, social media and a dedicated drive-in cinema experiential sponsorship. @TheDriveIn is a retro inspired drive-in cinema experience, bringing a whole host of activities to several cities across the UK, including film screenings, silent discos, car karaoke and stand-up comedy. Food and snacks will be available to order online through a mobile app and, in true 50s drive in fashion, waiters donning roller skates will bring customer’s orders to a drop off point by their car. The experience aims to put smiles back on faces and help people feel comfortable enough to get back out into the world. The activation enables Suzuki’s audience to be part of the campaign both socially and practically, by generating and sharing content from the experience.

Dale Wyatt, automobile director, Suzuki commented: “Now dealerships are open again for business, we want to show our customers we understand the journey they’ve been on, and we’re ready for the journey ahead, giving them all the confidence the need to purchase their next Suzuki”

David Prideaux, ECD Iris London, said: “The message of this campaign is positive, upbeat and practical, delivered with a smile on its face and a spring in its step - and not a trace of deserted streets, zoom calls, iphone shots or mournful piano tracks. We’d be chuffed with it any time, right now we’re delighted.”

The TV spots air from Friday 3rd July to Friday 28th August, with media handled by The 7Stars. @TheDriveIn runs from 6th July through to 4th October.



