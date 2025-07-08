Sushi Sushi Doubles Down on Quality with Noisy Beast Rebrand

Sushi Sushi, Australia’s leading sushi retailer, has launched a major brand campaign as part of a deliberate repositioning within the quick-service restaurant (QSR) market.

The new campaign represents the company’s ambition to dominate the premium, health-conscious segment of fast food.

“We see this as a high-growth category as we’ve noticed consumer demand has shifted toward nutritious, convenient dining,” said Sushi Sushi director and CEO, Stephen Anders.

Backed by extensive market research and a comprehensive rebrand, in partnership with Melbourne-based creative agency Noisy Beast, the campaign sharpens Sushi Sushi’s competitive edge in a dynamic QSR landscape. The move signals the chain’s intent to lean on its strong reputation to overshadow rising competition from both traditional fast-food players and emerging wellness-focused concepts.

“We wanted to double down on our commitment to quality, which we take very seriously," Stephen said.

"While we were excited to make a bold statement to the market, it was always important to make sure it remained in line with our values. ‘Real food. Ready to go.’ encapsulates Sushi Sushi’s ambition to deliver a fresh alternative to conventional QSR options."

“We’re thrilled to partner with Sushi Sushi on such a defining brand moment,” said Ben Lynch, partner and media director at Noisy Beast.

“This campaign is a great example of what we do best, which is connecting strategy with bold creativity and delivering it across every channel. 'Real Food. Ready to Go' was developed to further express Sushi Sushi’s commitment to quality and innovation and aligns perfectly with our approach to building brands that cut through in a dynamic market.”

Sushi Sushi engaged Noisy Beast to execute a cross-functional campaign that spanned both creative and media. Complementing this effort as part of the agency’s symbiotic model, iD Collective lends its PR expertise to support Sushi Sushi, assisting the brand in activating the new positioning across the media landscape.

The campaign will run from June 30th to August 24th 2025, with digital targeting tailored to a 15km radius of store locations. Above-the-line activity will focus on metro markets including Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney.

