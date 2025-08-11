Supersolid Appoints Fintech and FMCG Specialist Georgina Butterworth

Supersolid has appointed Georgina (Gigi) Butterworth as integrated project manager, following a strong period of growth for the independent agency -- recently named a Finalist for Emerging Agency of the Year and with a slew of new client wins across the consumer technology, QSR, and hospitality industries yet to be announced.

Georgina brings deep experience across the worlds of fintech, FMCG, tourism/hospitality, and B2B technology. She’s led the implementation of projects of all shapes and sizes, from funding announcements and go-to-market strategies to multi-year integrated campaigns.

With a career built in the worlds of PR, integrated marketing, and strategic brand positioning at both network and independent agencies, Georgina is known for high-impact campaigns that drive both media engagement and commercial outcomes. She’ll now help deliver Supersolid’s trademark ROIdeas (Return On Ideas) across the agency’s full client portfolio.

Georgina said, “What drew me to Supersolid was its fearless creative spirit and its focus on ideas that genuinely deliver. There’s a real energy here. Sharp, fast, and ambitious. It’s remarkable to see an agency this young already producing such exciting and outcome-driven work. I’m looking forward to helping supercharge that creativity and scale impact.”

Jonathon Shannon, co-founding creative director at Supersolid, said, “Gigi is a rare find. She gets indie agencies, understands how ideas thrive, and brings a razor-sharp view of what creative thinking can and must deliver for brands. We’ve always said that Supersolid would have just enough process and not a single drop more. With Gigi joining the team, we’re going to supercharge our ability to create and deliver value.”

