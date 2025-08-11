senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withLBB Reel Builder
Group745

Supersolid Appoints Fintech and FMCG Specialist Georgina Butterworth

11/08/2025
39
Share
The integrated project manager joins during a breakout year, bringing integrated campaign expertise to scale the agency amid new client wins

Supersolid has appointed Georgina (Gigi) Butterworth as integrated project manager, following a strong period of growth for the independent agency -- recently named a Finalist for Emerging Agency of the Year and with a slew of new client wins across the consumer technology, QSR, and hospitality industries yet to be announced.

Georgina brings deep experience across the worlds of fintech, FMCG, tourism/hospitality, and B2B technology. She’s led the implementation of projects of all shapes and sizes, from funding announcements and go-to-market strategies to multi-year integrated campaigns.

With a career built in the worlds of PR, integrated marketing, and strategic brand positioning at both network and independent agencies, Georgina is known for high-impact campaigns that drive both media engagement and commercial outcomes. She’ll now help deliver Supersolid’s trademark ROIdeas (Return On Ideas) across the agency’s full client portfolio.

Georgina said, “What drew me to Supersolid was its fearless creative spirit and its focus on ideas that genuinely deliver. There’s a real energy here. Sharp, fast, and ambitious. It’s remarkable to see an agency this young already producing such exciting and outcome-driven work. I’m looking forward to helping supercharge that creativity and scale impact.”

Jonathon Shannon, co-founding creative director at Supersolid, said, “Gigi is a rare find. She gets indie agencies, understands how ideas thrive, and brings a razor-sharp view of what creative thinking can and must deliver for brands. We’ve always said that Supersolid would have just enough process and not a single drop more. With Gigi joining the team, we’re going to supercharge our ability to create and deliver value.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Supersolid
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Supersolid
The Power of Rugby League Confidence
National Rugby League
07/08/2025
The Power of Rugby League Character
National Rugby League
07/08/2025
myID
Australian Taxation Office
07/08/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1