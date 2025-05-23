Supergiant Lights Up Customs House For Vivid Sydney 2025

Immersive entertainment studio Supergiant has released a teaser of 'House of Romance: Dreams Collide', its Customs House projection show with Sydney fashion label, Romance Was Born, for Vivid Sydney 2025.

Partnering with one of Australia’s most iconic fashion labels, Romance Was Born, for their 20th anniversary and featuring stunning moments from designers like Ken Done, Del Kathryn Barton, Jenny Kee, Paul Yore and Jonathan Zawada, the projection show will be like nothing seen before at Vivid Sydney.

Co-founder and managing director of Supergiant, Heath Campanaro, said, “We always set out to create work that’s a little different, that’s why we started Supergiant. We’re all so proud and excited about the world seeing this work, we can’t wait to see the reaction to the show, I think it will blow people’s minds!”

Supergiant creative director, Simon Connell, said, “Creating this show has been an absolute career highlight. There’s something in there for everyone. It’s brave, bold, completely kooky, and so absolutely joyful from start to finish.”

Music is a passion for the team at Supergiant, as witnessed by the studio’s ongoing collaboration with Glastonbury Festival -- and this show will be no different.

Partnering with Heckler Sound on the original composition, the score features seven different Australian composers, curated by musical director Johnny Green into one lush, dynamic, sonic landscape, scored to the incredible visuals.

Vivid Sydney has showcased extraordinary artistic talent for 15 years. Don’t miss 'House of Romance: Dreams Collide' from Romance Was Born and Supergiant at Vivid Sydney, running from 23rd May – 14th June 2025.

