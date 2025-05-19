Acuity Scheduling Makes the Most of Entrepreneurs' Time in Energetic New Ad

‘Do you have a minute? Would you like one? Would you like to not spend your whole day planning your whole day? Do you wish you had the time to make the time to find the time?’



These are the questions being asked, and hopefully answered, in the latest ad for Squarespace software, Acuity Scheduling, created in-house by Squarespace’s creative team and directed by Academy Films’Sophia Ray.​



Often having to wear many hats, entrepreneurs everywhere will be familiar with the complications of organising one’s time, so Acuity, explained Devan Kane, the brand’s director of marketing and growth, “helps entrepreneurs solve their scheduling challenges with flexible, easy to use appointment booking tools.”



Tasked with a simple brief, to educate business owners about Acuity’s appointment automation abilities, Squarespace created the new spot ‘Make the Most of Your Time’ which energetically follows the rapid pace of entrepreneurial life, bouncing from clock to calendar to cell phone with darting camera movements.









The demanding voiceover, mixed expertly by Heard City with the percussive soundtrack and sounds of alarms, ticking clocks and panicked scribbling, gives a palpable frantic feeling to the ad – thus offering a sense of deep relief once the business owners return to their actual work, thanks to Acuity Scheduling’s tools.

“Acuity can be used by any entrepreneur and small business that has an appointment-based business,” said Devan. “Given the flexibility, we’re always evolving our campaigns and creative to ensure we’re inclusive of all Acuity customers - from hair stylists, to accountants, to yoga instructors and business consultants. We’re lucky in that sense, we continuously get to be creative and try new formats to reach all kinds of business owners.”

To authentically reach a variety of entrepreneurs with this campaign, Devan said the Acuity and Squarespace teams leveraged a lot of internal data, customer research and market research. “Our success is directly tied to our customers' success, so our team is deeply passionate about understanding the pain points our customers face in running an appointment-based business. We’re also talking directly with customers, running market surveys to collect qualitative and quantitative data and listening to the feedback given to our customer support team.”





“It was a collaborative process from ideation to concepting to filming,” she added. “We worked hand-in-hand with the creative team to make sure the concept captured the fast-paced life of a small business owner and the ease that Acuity can bring to their daily schedule. We had checkpoints along the way, making tweaks to the concept until the collective team felt like it was relatable and delivered clear value to our core audience.”

The biggest challenge, however, was to distil this relatable messaging and select which of Acuity’s tools and capabilities to feature in the campaign. “Acuity does more than just allow you to automate your schedule,” explained Devan. “Business owners can also use Acuity to collect payment for their service, automate their client communication, customise the experience to align to their brand, and so much more.” Ultimately, they decided to focus on the core appointment booking automation for the ‘Make the Most of Your Time’ spot, as that’s ‘where their customers’ journey begins’.

Devan added, “Once they start with Acuity, they quickly learn all the additional value they can leverage from our platform to grow their business.” The campaign is currently running in the US across Instream and CTV through July 2025.