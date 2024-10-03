Special Promises 'You Need to See It’ in First Work for Cricket Australia

Independent creative agency Special has created a new brand platform for Cricket Australia, focussing on celebrating international cricket in the upcoming summer season







The new platform, 'You Need To See It', is the rallying cry for the international season and invites all fans and newcomers to see cricket as the strategically thrilling, culturally captivating, and nationally inspiring game it is.





But not everyone sees it the same way. We all see cricket from our own point of view.





Some see almost 150 years of incredible rivalries. Some see records being broken. Others see superstitions, camaraderie, or a chance for revenge. Some see it four-eyed, one eyed or maybe even a little blurry-eyed. Some just haven’t seen it at all… not yet anyway.









The campaign highlights and celebrates all these different perspectives using the rousing, iconic Hunters & Collectors hit, “Do you see what I see?”, to celebrate international cricket’s enduring place at the heart of the Australian summer calendar.





The 60 second brand TVC take viewers on a first-person journey through multiple perspectives of the game. Shot by Dave Ma at FINCH, the film follows fans and players across three formats – Test, ODI, T20 – in a celebration of the sport.





Cricket Australia head of brand and marketing Teresa Basile said, "Cricket has long provided the sights and sounds of the Australian summer and we wanted a campaign that ensures our game continues to dominate the seasonal conversation.

“This distinctive campaign showcases all the emotions and perspectives of international cricket, encouraging new fans to experience the excitement for the first time while inspiring cricket diehards to support Australia again this summer.

“We are thrilled to introduce ‘You Need To See It and incorporate the Hunters and Collectors’ iconic anthem ‘Do You See What I See’ into the campaign and can't wait for the international cricket season ahead.

“I would like to thank our creative partner Special Australia who worked in collaboration to deliver the campaign."





Bec Stambanis, partner/CSO at Special said, “International cricket holds a very special place in Australian culture. It truly is unmatched in its iconic battles and long-standing rivalries that have played out over cultures, continents and generations. We are thrilled to be able to bring all those different perspectives together in a new rallying cry that shows the passion and drama that will unfold in an unforgettable season of cricket.”





For static channels, Special wanted to celebrate the heroes of the men’s and women’s teams from a fresh angle. They worked with photographer Tobias Rowles to create a suite of images capturing the emotion of the game.





Adam Ferrie and Peter Cvetkovski, creative directors at Special said, "We're used to seeing cricket from the broadcast perspective, but there's nothing quite like experiencing it live in the stadium. We wanted to capture all the different perspectives that show just how great the experience really is—not just for cricket fans, but for anyone looking for an exciting live event."





The campaign launched nationally with an initial brand phase in high-impact TV and OOH placements including 60” spots in the AFL and NRL grand finals. It will then evolve throughout the international summer of cricket with bespoke 360 integrated campaigns for the Pakistan ODI and T20, India Test Series and the Women’s Ashes.





This is the first collaboration between Cricket Australia and Special since the agency’s appointment in May 2024.