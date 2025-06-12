Mutti Extends 'When You Know, You Know' Platform With Goddess of Pasta Sauce

Special has extended the witty ‘When you know, you know’ brand platform it developed for Mutti’s tinned tomatoes with a heavenly twist for the brand’s pasta sauces - a Goddess.

The campaign introduces an Italian Goddess of Pasta Sauce to show there is more to Mutti than premium tinned tomatoes. The same superior quality and dedication to deliciousness is to be found in its pasta sauces too. A discovery that once made, becomes an obsession.

Because when you know, you know. Wink, wink.

The campaign creative puts an Italian-accented, playful twist on Botticelli’s masterpiece, The Birth of Venus, that famously portrays the Italian goddess of love emerging from a giant scallop shell.

Special elevates Mutti Pasta Sauces by cheekily positioning it as another iconic Italian masterpiece.

We see another ethereal, long haired beauty, The Goddess of Pasta Sauce in her shell, going straight to the ‘sauce’, opening a jar of Mutti and dipping her finger in for a taste of pure perfection and satisfaction. Because she knows too.

The new campaign continues the instantly iconic ‘When you know, you know’ brand platform introduced by Special for Mutti in 2021 that firmly established Mutti as the premium choice for preserved tomatoes.

Sian Binder and Lea Egan, group creative directors at Special, said, “Mutti has a special place in our hearts. It is such a wonderful brand, and the playful, inventive and creative tone of voice is so unique for the FMCG category. We are so proud to continue this campaign and see it being able to live for a very long time.”

Samantha Filocamo, marketing director at Mutti, added, “’When you know, you know' brand platform has been extremely successful in driving awareness of Mutti as a premium grocery brand. We are excited to continue this campaign with a focus now on our pasta sauces with our new 'Goddess of Pasta Sauce' that captures the same witty and bold style we've become known for.”

The campaign targeting foodies is running across BVOD, SVOD, CTV, OLV, OOH, DOOH, digital, social and POS.

