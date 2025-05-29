Solo Traveling, Coffee and Spiritual Growth Lulu Lu's Essential List

She’s one of Taiwan’s most awarded creative leaders and won the Best Creative Person in advertising in Taiwan in 2021. Lulu Lu is an ad copywriter, author, a college lecturer and a wordsmith who has been in love with advertisement for over a decade.

She deeply believes that “The greatest creativities are hidden in the tiny bits of everyday life”, because all the charming perspectives of her strategies come from the keen eye of looking into people’s hearts. One of the advertisements created by her is the Kleenex VIVA “battle of the Queens”, a campaign ran by her which immediately became the No.1 hot video on YouTube and generated great sales.

She’s not only a judge for major domestic awards in Taiwan, but also for international awards such as Cannes Lions, MAD Stars and Young stars, Spikes Asia, Shot Awards, AdFest, London international Awards and Coach, CICLOPE Asia Pacific, SPOTLIGHT AWARDS, ONE Asia, Gerety Awards, ADAYs Awards GLOBAL JUROR, IMMORTAL Awards, AME Awards and NEW YORK FESTIVALS, Times Awards.

She believes that the beauty of advertising is to help the clients raise their marketing shares, and to use creativity to do socially meaningful things to make the world better. In addition to achieving great results in sales, every year she chooses a social issue in Taiwan and works with the clients to solve it. She is also committed to the SDGs. In recent years, she has included World Vision’s abuse of children, the Women’s Foundation’s prevention of the leakage of sex videos, and aids rights advocacy association of Taiwan. The Association promotes human rights issues and is committed to making contributions to the land of Taiwan.

On the creative side, Lulu has been awarded by the Best Slogan Award, SHIAF AWARD-WINNING WORK,TIMES AWARDS, Long Xi Awards, CLICK AWARDS, The WORK, ECI Awards, MAD Stars, Spikes Asia, MCEI, 4A Creative Awards, Effie Greater China Awards, ONE Show Greater China Awards, LIA China, Times Awards, DAwards.





Lifestyle

Place of birth: Taiwan / Taipei

Hometown: Taiwan / Taipei

Staycation: Taiwan / Taipei

Vacation: San Francisco, Las Vegas, South Africa, Czech Republic, Austria, Bolivia, Croatia, Nepal, Thailand, Singapore, China, Japan, South Korea, Philippines, France, Spain, Portugal, Indonesia, Macau, Hong Kong ~ In-depth solo travel

Pet: Dog

Place of work: Taiwan / Taipei

Place of workout: Park / Mountain / Gym

Good Habit: Walk for at least 30 minutes every day. Like skipping rope, riding a bicycle, hiking, eating healthy, reading. English boxing, weight training,

Bad Habit: Drink three cups of black coffee every day. Go to bed late. Excessive anxiety. Too much responsibility

Mode of transport: Feet are more important than public transportation. Walk instead of driving.

Bonus Travel Essential: Spiritual growth, relaxation, abandoning old thinking, and starting anew

Culture

Artist: Jean-Michel Basquiat, Peter Doig, Mark Grotjahn

Musician: European national museums and galleries

Commercials / music video director: Thanonchai Sornsriwichai

Film director: Nattawut "Baz" Poonpiriya

Author: Sadguru Jaggi Vasudeva

Film: 'Titanic'

Series: 'The Good Doctor'

Commercial: Apple ‘Think Different’

Music Video: Maroon 5 – 'Girls like you'

Book: Building Strong Brands, Building a Story Brand, Scientific Advertising

Graphic Novel: 'Jimmy Corrigan: The Smartest Kid on Earth'

Podcast: Jay Shetty

Obsession: I like to read spiritual sayings and positive thinking books. Sitting in a cafe, enjoying talking to myself

Food and Drink

Breakfast: Keto bread, soy milk, tomatoes

Restaurant: Spicy hotpot, traditional snacks, Mediterranean restaurant

Working lunch: Traditional snack bar

Dish: Homemade Dishes

Snack: Keto Cake

Guilty Pleasure: Keto cake, chocolate

Bar: Any special coffee shop, court

Bonus Food: chocolate cake, cheesecake

Bonus Beverage: Sparkling water

