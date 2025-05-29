Solo Traveling, Coffee and Spiritual Growth Lulu Lu's Essential List

She’s one of Taiwan’s most awarded creative leaders and won the Best Creative Person in advertising in Taiwan in 2021. Lulu Lu is an ad copywriter, author, a college lecturer and a wordsmith who has been in love with advertisement for over a decade.
She deeply believes that “The greatest creativities are hidden in the tiny bits of everyday life”, because all the charming perspectives of her strategies come from the keen eye of looking into people’s hearts. One of the advertisements created by her is the Kleenex VIVA “battle of the Queens”, a campaign ran by her which immediately became the No.1 hot video on YouTube and generated great sales.
She’s not only a judge for major domestic awards in Taiwan, but also for international awards such as Cannes Lions, MAD Stars and Young stars, Spikes Asia, Shot Awards, AdFest, London international Awards and Coach, CICLOPE Asia Pacific, SPOTLIGHT AWARDS, ONE Asia, Gerety Awards, ADAYs Awards GLOBAL JUROR, IMMORTAL Awards, AME Awards and NEW YORK FESTIVALS, Times Awards.
She believes that the beauty of advertising is to help the clients raise their marketing shares, and to use creativity to do socially meaningful things to make the world better. In addition to achieving great results in sales, every year she chooses a social issue in Taiwan and works with the clients to solve it. She is also committed to the SDGs. In recent years, she has included World Vision’s abuse of children, the Women’s Foundation’s prevention of the leakage of sex videos, and aids rights advocacy association of Taiwan. The Association promotes human rights issues and is committed to making contributions to the land of Taiwan.
On the creative side, Lulu has been awarded by the Best Slogan Award, SHIAF AWARD-WINNING WORK,TIMES AWARDS, Long Xi Awards, CLICK AWARDS, The WORK, ECI Awards, MAD Stars, Spikes Asia, MCEI, 4A Creative Awards, Effie Greater China Awards, ONE Show Greater China Awards, LIA China, Times Awards, DAwards.
Lifestyle
- Place of birth: Taiwan / Taipei
- Hometown: Taiwan / Taipei
- Staycation: Taiwan / Taipei
- Vacation: San Francisco, Las Vegas, South Africa, Czech Republic, Austria, Bolivia, Croatia, Nepal, Thailand, Singapore, China, Japan, South Korea, Philippines, France, Spain, Portugal, Indonesia, Macau, Hong Kong ~ In-depth solo travel
- Pet: Dog
- Place of work: Taiwan / Taipei
- Place of workout: Park / Mountain / Gym
- Good Habit: Walk for at least 30 minutes every day. Like skipping rope, riding a bicycle, hiking, eating healthy, reading. English boxing, weight training,
- Bad Habit: Drink three cups of black coffee every day. Go to bed late. Excessive anxiety. Too much responsibility
- Mode of transport: Feet are more important than public transportation. Walk instead of driving.
- Bonus Travel Essential: Spiritual growth, relaxation, abandoning old thinking, and starting anew
Culture
- Artist: Jean-Michel Basquiat, Peter Doig, Mark Grotjahn
- Musician: European national museums and galleries
- Commercials / music video director: Thanonchai Sornsriwichai
- Film director: Nattawut "Baz" Poonpiriya
- Author: Sadguru Jaggi Vasudeva
- Film: 'Titanic'
- Series: 'The Good Doctor'
- Commercial: Apple ‘Think Different’
- Music Video: Maroon 5 – 'Girls like you'
- Book: Building Strong Brands, Building a Story Brand, Scientific Advertising
- Graphic Novel: 'Jimmy Corrigan: The Smartest Kid on Earth'
- Podcast: Jay Shetty
- Obsession: I like to read spiritual sayings and positive thinking books. Sitting in a cafe, enjoying talking to myself
Food and Drink
- Breakfast: Keto bread, soy milk, tomatoes
- Restaurant: Spicy hotpot, traditional snacks, Mediterranean restaurant
- Working lunch: Traditional snack bar
- Dish: Homemade Dishes
- Snack: Keto Cake
- Guilty Pleasure: Keto cake, chocolate
- Bar: Any special coffee shop, court
- Bonus Food: chocolate cake, cheesecake
- Bonus Beverage: Sparkling water
Kit
- Phone: Apple Plus
- Computer: Apple Mac
- Pen/pencil: VML Pencil
- Where you document an idea: Computer, local limited-edition notebook purchased during travel
- Casual Clothing: Jeans, sneakers
- Smart Clothing: One-piece black jumpsuit dress
- Footwear: Sneakers, short high-heeled ankle boots
- Accessory: Stylish scarf, diamond necklace, diamond ring, distinctive earrings, distinctive bracelet
- Collection: When travelling around the world, refrigerator magnets from various countries
- Home comfort: Warm, comfortable and clean
- App: Skyscanner, Airline App, Bank App, WeChat, WhatsApp, Booking.com , LinkedIn, Instagram, Spotify, Clubhouse, Agoda, Zoom , Teams, Uber Eats, Uber, Crab, iHerb, Toko, Line, Bolt,
- Website: Instagram -- Linkedin
- Digital work tool: Canva, Safari, Google,ChatGPT,GEN AI
- Morning grooming/makeup essentials: Toner, lotion, facial mask, eye cream, eye mask, hair care, moisturising spray, sunscreen
- Bonus Kit Essential: SPA Hall full body massage, skin care massage