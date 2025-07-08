Sally Kissane Steps Down As Ogilvy Network ANZ CEO

​Ogilvy Network ANZ CEO Sally Kissane is stepping down from her role, following a three-decade tenure at the agency. She will leave Ogilvy this month, with potential successors now being considered.

Speaking said of her decision, Sally said, “I have been incredibly fortunate to work with the most talented teams, as well as brave and innovative clients throughout my career at Ogilvy. This is a testament to Ogilvy’s ability to develop its talent for the long-term, and I have often said that I ‘bleed red’ as a result."

The agency appointed Fran Clayton as CSO last year, while CCO Toby Talbot returned to Australia to take on the role in 2021. Sally became CEO that same year, when WPP AUNZ united the Ogilvy agencies as one network.



Last week, CEO of Ogilvy PR ANZ and Ogilvy Health Australia, Richard Brett, expanded his remit to include the new role of president of Ogilvy PR Asia Pacific.

“It’s actually my loyalty to Ogilvy that has led me to make this difficult decision, at a time that our network, and our broader industry is at a pivotal point in its evolution. It’s never a good time to leave, but after 30 years I believe new leadership is required for a new Ogilvy chapter -- while in turn, I also move into the next exciting stage of my career," Sally added.

"I feel incredibly proud of the work that the Ogilvy team has executed over the years, the creativity and effectiveness that we’ve put at the forefront of everything we do, and most importantly, the vibrant culture we have continually fostered. The formation of the Ogilvy ANZ Network will be one of the defining points of my career. Together with Ogilvy ANZ’s leaders and staff, we have almost doubled in size and connected our capabilities to become the most truly integrated agency in ANZ. I have been fortunate to work with the most incredible leadership team who will continue the lead the charge. I will miss Ogilvy, our people, and our clients immensely but will remain a close friend to the business, and will watch its continued success, cheering from the sidelines.”

After starting at Ogilvy in Sydney in client service in the early 1990s, Sally went overseas to work at Ogilvy New York, working primarily on the IBM global account for 10 years. She then returned to Australia to take on the role of managing partner of Ogilvy One, where she led a team working with global clients including IBM and Amex, before being appointed as Ogilvy Australia’s managing director in 2018, partnering with Michelle Holland.

Sally was then appointed CEO of Ogilvy Australia in March 2021. She spearheaded the creation of Ogilvy Network ANZ, and under her leadership Ogilvy Australia has been named Employer of Choice for seven years running in The Australian Business Awards. Most recently, she oversaw the unification of Ogilvy's social and influence offering under the Social@Ogilvy brand, bringing together more than 30 platform-certified social specialists from across Ogilvy PR, Ogilvy One, and Ogilvy Australia.



Devika Bulchandani, global Ogilvy CEO said, "Sally's nearly three-decade journey at Ogilvy has been remarkable. Her infectious passion for our brand, our culture, and most importantly, the careers of our people has been clear to everyone she’s worked with. She didn’t just lead; she fostered an environment where creativity flourished, consistently delivering exceptional value and outstanding results for our clients in the ANZ market. Sally isn't just leaving; she's leaving a lasting mark that will be felt for years."

While successors are being considered, the existing team will implement an established agency plan with the support of WPP Australia and New Zealand president Rose Herceg.



Rose said of Sally's departure, “I have worked closely with Sally for many years and have always deeply admired her both as a leader, and a champion of creativity. Sally’s commitment to work that drives measurable growth for our clients through the power of culture, has been unwavering.

"Her commitment to developing female leadership has been a driving force of change; category-breaking initiatives like ‘Changing the Face’ and ‘SheCD’ among other talent development programs including the Goliath Grad program, has led to a significant shift in ensuring Ogilvy’s talent reflects our broader community. She leaves a culture that celebrates teamwork, collaboration and diversity of thought, and we’ll always be very grateful for the significant role she has played in the development of Ogilvy’s ANZ capability, and the Ogilvy brand. These are big shoes to fill.”

