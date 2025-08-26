senckađ
Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand Promotes Tim Cullinane To Executive Strategy Director

26/08/2025
The agency said “Tim’s strategic smarts, curiosity and leadership have already shaped some of our proudest work,” reports LBB’s Tess Connery-Britten

Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand has promoted Tim Cullinane to executive strategy director. He has spent the past three years working at the agency as head of strategy.

In his new role, Tim will play a key role in shaping Saatchi & Saatchi’s strategic direction in New Zealand, and helping drive the company’s ambition to influence culture, not just respond to it.

On LinkedIn, the agency posted, “Great ideas start with great strategy. Our idea to make Tim Cullinane our new executive strategy director is case in point. Tim’s strategic smarts, curiosity and leadership have already shaped some of our proudest work – and we’re excited to see what he unlocks next in this role.”

Tim also brings international experience to the role, having held senior strategy, insight, and innovation positions in New Zealand, Singapore, New York, London, and China – including at Saatchi & Saatchi China.

The agency’s most recent work was for Toyota, alongside Spark Foundry NZ and Digitas NZ. The next chapter of Toyota’s brand platform ‘Let’s Go Places’ was inspired by the fact that one in four vehicles on New Zealand roads is a Toyota -- meaning any intersection across the country could be a real-life ad for the car brand.

The campaign will roll out across a range of media channels over the next few months.

In June, LBB revealed the agency was launching Saatchi Design, a unit led by Shiv Narandas. 

​Lee Sunter, executive creative director at Saatchi & Saatchi NZ, told LBB the design team – which will work alongside the creative department – was created to “push the work forward generally,” and “attract clients to see us as Saatchi’s Design, not just Saatchi & Saatchi, the ideas company.”

Credits
Add my Credit
