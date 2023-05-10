Publicis Le Pont Augments AI Competences with Strategic Appointments

Publicis Le Pont - Publicis Groupe’s one-stop hub for end-to-end, digital-first services - announces today key appointments for dedicated in-house AI teams that will be tasked to integrate AI capabilities into content and commerce automation to take it to the next level.

With the arrival of the fourth industrial revolution, the emergence of artificial intelligence requires a new set of skills. To ensure it is at the forefront of these development, especially when it comes to commerce automation with the utilisation of up-and-coming AI technologies, Publicis Le Pont, a part of Publicis Groupe Central & Eastern Europe, is reinforcing its in-house teams committed to integrating AI-driven solutions into written and visual content creation. The primary objective of the newly established teams is to maximize the opportunities presented by artificial intelligence in generative AI and apply automation in e-commerce content creation. The new investment and focus into AI competences aim to fuel all three hubs of Publicis Le Pont in Poland, Hungary and Czech Republic and includes dedicated set-up for clients.

Barbara Grabiwoda, chief strategy officer, Publicis Le Pont, helms the new AI commerce team as program lead; working closely with Pawel Piatek, commerce delivery officer, who will wear his second hat for this team as operational lead. Marcin Skulimowski, a PhD graduate of the Faculty of Physics and Applied Informatics at the University of Lodz, with many years of experience in the theory and applications of semantic technologies, has been brought on board to consult as an AI Architect.

Connecting to this initiative, Publicis Le Pont's Creative Content Hub is setting up a Generative AI Centre that will focus on visual, copy, and insights generation. This team is characterised by the agility of a startup, placing product thinking at the heart of its operations. The founding team will be led by Roy Bar-Adon and includes Eric Rainsberry (as creative lead), János Szabó (as product lead) and Lev Kvichko (as gen AI engineer). They will work closely with their client partners and Gen AI start-ups in addition to their current responsibilities.

Further new appointments for AI prompt engineers and AI Prompt visual artists will join the teams in the days ahead.

“At the forefront of our mission lies a deep conviction in the power of AI and its potential to revolutionise the field of commerce. We recognise that the AI game is set to redefine the industry for the foreseeable future, and we are determined to bring our vision to life and lead the charge.

Our focus is on testing and validating cutting-edge solutions together with our forward-thinking clients, that will set new standards for efficiency and productivity. As program lead, I'm also focusing on aligning the global and internal Open AI trainings, as well as equipping ourselves with the skills and knowledge necessary to navigate the complex legal and copyright landscape. Our ultimate goal in the long run is to seamlessly power our comprehensive service portfolio with AI, while maintaining our commitment to ethical and sustainable practices.” – mentioned Barbara Grabiwoda.

“These are exciting times. We already see how joining forces with Gen AI empowers our talented team to deliver unparalleled results alongside our partners. We are now able to create consumer and user experiences tailored to each brand, 10 times faster and more user-centric than ever before. AI amplifies our human potential, driving us to create more immersive, productive, and impactful content beyond our wildest dreams. We are unlocking what not long ago (and I'm talking months, not years) was considered impossible.

We have assembled a team of pioneers and partnered with leading start-ups in the field to deliver value and solve significant business needs.” - added Roy Bar-Adon.

With his strong academic background, Marcin Skulimowski brings a unique point of view and ability to help steer next-gen AI solutions in written and visual eCommerce content creation. “There are gaps in the current state of development that are yet to be fulfilled. For example, I see some challenges ahead in language barriers, such as AI can’t generate Arabic product descriptions with English prompts at the moment. The development potential is huge and very exciting on what I can do together to help drive this development with Publicis Le Pont.” – explained Marcin.