Gamers Compete For SubDogs With Subway's Custom-Built Tournament Platform

Subway Australia has launched a new brand-owned competitive gaming platform to mark the return of the SubDog, and the launch of the new Loaded SubDog range.

Developed by Publicis Groupe Australia’s Team Fresh in collaboration with Player Media and Rival X, the Subway Community Hub is a custom-built tournament platform allowing players to compete, unlock rewards, and join country-themed teams based on the three Loaded SubDog flavours: Germany (Original), Mexico (Mexican Loaded), and USA (BBQ Bacon Loaded).

Each team will battle it out in EA Sports FC matches for the title of ‘Top Dog’, with challenges hosted by some of Australia's most popular FIFA and mobile gaming creators. Competitors will be in the running for real-world and in-game prizes, including vouchers to redeem a Subway Loaded SubDog delivered via DoorDash, Steam vouchers and the grand prize of a VIP trip to the EA FC Festival in Vietnam, including flights and accommodation.

Rodica Titeica, director of marketing for Subway Australia and New Zealand, said, “Our goal was to share crave-inducing flavours, build community and make it easy for players to engage. Tapping into new opportunities that push the boundaries of social relevance and innovation is a key focus for Subway, particularly when it comes to targeting Gen Z. We’re proud to launch something that feels both culturally sharp and unmistakably Subway, as the first gaming initiative of its kind across Australia and New Zealand.”

Suzi Black, client partner Zenith Australia, part of Team Fresh said, “Gaming delivers what brands crave: attention, emotion, and community. Subway's Loaded SubDog range brings flavour to a community that’s already dialled in, not interrupting the experience but facilitating gamers where they play. This is a QSR category-first in ANZ with Rival X, boldly stretching the brand into new spaces to meet the future of audience expectations.”

Matt Virtue, Rival X CEO, added, “Gaming is no longer just a channel, it’s a cultural arena where brands can connect with consumers in real time. The SubDog is already a cult favourite, and bringing it to life through competition, community and crave is the perfect recipe. With Subway, we’re creating a fully immersive, participatory experience -- one that drives deeper engagement and brand recall than passive viewership ever could.”

The campaign includes a fully branded Rival hub featuring tournament scheduling, Discord and e-commerce integration, and real-time rewards tracking, as well as high-impact in-game ad placements through Player Media.

Originally introduced as an April Fool’s joke on social media in 2022, the SubDog was brought to life following a huge reaction from Subway fans and is back again by popular demand. The Loaded SubDog range is available at participating Subway restaurants across Australia and New Zealand from September 1st to October 7th 2025.

