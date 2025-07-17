AI in Spotlight in Publicis Groupe and Omnicom’s Q2 Results

“In terms of the financial impacts, there's a book yet to be written,” said John Wren, philosophical about the long-term impact of artificial intelligence on advertising.

The Omnicom CEO and chairman was speaking on an earnings call this week, which saw the publication of quarterly results for both Omnicom and Publicis Groupe. Each of the two major holding company CEOs expressed optimism about AI as they cheered net revenue growth. The mood at both calls - and subsequent headlines - was a stark contrast to the more downbeat financial results at rival WPP earlier this month.

“Honestly, we have never seen so many changes everywhere,” said Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun, setting the scene in the earnings call. “We have AI that is, by definition, disrupting our client['s] model[s] and our model. The world, I guess you noticed, is having some uncertainties. And we have a competitive landscape that is in total restructuration. I think we have never seen that."

The Groupe has seen a net revenue organic growth of 5.9%, a net revenue of €3,617m ($4,186m) and over a dozen ‘material wins’ across the first half of 2025. It also touted an operating margin of 17.4% across H1.

Omnicom's John Wren was equally bullish in the announcement of its quarterly earnings.

"We delivered solid 3.0% organic revenue growth this quarter even in the face of ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty - underscoring once again the resilience and agility of our business,” he said. However, with the acquisition of rival holding company IPG still underway, operating costs at the US-headquartered Omnicom are up, eating into profits in Q2.

Artificial intelligence featured prominently in both earnings calls. But there was significant nuance to unpick between the two.

Pointing out that while there’s been an immediate uptick in productivity by putting AI tools into peoples’ hands, Wren suggested adoption also depends on the appetite of enterprise-level clients. He also mused that the true savings and costs of AI will become apparent over the next two to three years.

“Now what hasn't been factored into this future state as you get more productive and possibly need fewer people, there's going to be a cost which hasn't been fully loaded in by these people developing all these breakthrough wonderful technologies, the cost to compute, the cost to store, all those things haven't hit the headlines yet,” he said. “So they haven't been into the decision-making process at a client level as to [whether] it's better to use the fanciest product that's on the market or to do it in a more traditional fashion.”

For Publicis Groupe the investments in AI and the real economic impact on the business profits featured prominently too. The holdco has invested €2bn in AI since 2024, and that investment is credited with driving much of the growth the Groupe is seeing.

Meanwhile, Omnicom chief technology officer Paulo Juveienko explained that while generative AI had been an early win for the holding company, last year had seen the rollout of a more holistic AI agent framework that can analyse data, optimise strategies and refine creative simultaneously.

The advertising industry’s eagerness to adopt and lead with AI was, said Sadoun, a positive thing and a green shoot for the whole sector.



“At a time when the press, but also the markets are currently talking down our sector, I actually think we have real reasons to be optimistic, not only for Publicis, but for all of us,” he said. “Spending the vast majority of my time with clients, one thing is clear, with the acceleration of AI, they need their trusted partner more than ever. If they want to thrive in a complex AI-driven world, clients need to own their own data and not be prisoners of the walled garden, connect their entire media ecosystem and not depend on any single platform, protect and grow their brand value and differentiation as AI threatens to commoditize brands. Measure their investments transparently with real business outcome and build their own ecosystem to be AI-ready and AI-powered responsibly. Only our industry is capable of connecting and delivering on those imperatives.”