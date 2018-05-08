Pop Newcomer alice Debuts Sultry Visuals for ‘GIRLS x BOYS’ Music Video

Park Village and award-winning director, Chris Turner, a.k.a Favourite Colour launch a dark and sensual new music video for pop newcomer alice’s debut single ‘GIRLS x BOYS’. Fresh from recently signing a contract with will.i.am, the starlet has already been flagged by Wonderland magazine as one to watch . She worked with notable Swedish producer LIOHN on her latest single.





The gritty music video sees alice and two androgynous companions roaming a desolate building. Playing out to an eerie backdrop of a flickering TV and darkened rooms, the narrative takes a sultry turn as the three bodies intertwine to mesmerising choreography.









Park Village director, Chris Turner, a.k.a Favourite Colour, captured the striking visuals on a one-day shoot in an abandoned building in New Cross Gate, London. The D&AD and One Show Gold winner’s rich music video experience collaborating with artists such as Birdy, Hurts, Jay-Z and Editors, positions him well to execute the official video for alice’s debut track.





On partnering with the up-and-coming artist, Chris comments: "alice is very much the creative force behind her brand and identity, so we worked with her to craft those references into an overall look and narrative that informed the creative vision. Aesthetically, we wanted to create something gritty and real but also stylish, so we took a very simple approach to the production. The video was shot using a single camera mounted ring light, only two lenses, a 100-watt bulb and with natural daylight filtered through some curtains”.





‘GIRLS x BOYS’ is now live online.

