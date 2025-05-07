Pirtek Expects The Unexpected, Staying 'Drama Resistant Since 1980'

To celebrate their 45th year, industrial hose and hydraulics leader Pirtek has partnered with creative studio Rick Barry to launch their new brand platform ‘Drama Resistant Since 1980’. The platform kicks off with a two-spot campaign directed by Kyra Bartley via FINCH.

Bartley’s films flip the expectations of high-stakes drama using tight camera movements and extreme close-ups to create unease, eventually dissolving into: perfect calm. No explosions. No heroics. Just Pirtek hoses doing what they’ve done since 1980: keeping Australian industry operating.

FINCH director Kyra Bartley spoke of how much fun it was to create this tone, saying, “Rick Barry were kind enough to bring me on early in the development of this project, and it was such a delight to work through the challenge of creating this anti-drama together.

“The script felt so different to the majority of stuff out there; a ballsy idea that needed to be executed with restraint, led by strong performance and craft. Huge props to Rick Barry for being such generous creative partners, and for setting the bar so high with a confident, distinctive piece straight out of the gate."

Mark Devitt, Pirtek CEO said of the brand platform, “As Australia's leading provider of hydraulic and industrial hoses, we find ourselves in high-stakes situations every single day. But what makes our people and products so special is how they withstand whatever is thrown at them. Drama Resistant since 1980 is a wonderful testament to this."



Hugh Munro, Rick Barry's co-founder, added, "We’re fortunate to have a client that trusted us to take an unorthodox approach. We decided to bring Kyra into the creative process much earlier than you normally could, and I think it really shows in the quality of the work. For us, it’s a really encouraging example of what’s possible when you bring marketers and makers closer together."