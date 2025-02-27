Pineapple VFX Hires Josh Sanders as Executive Producer and Commercial Director

In his new role, alongside coveted VFX artist and creative director Kia Coates, Josh will oversee the company's strategic growth plans, building on the existing client base and seeking new business opportunities.

Kia Coates, founder and creative director at Pineapple VFX, comments, ‘’We are delighted to welcome Josh at such an exciting time for Pineapple VFX. Since launching in 2020, we have specialised in TVCs, leading on standout campaigns for Pulse, Blinkink and Future Deluxe. Our roots are in feature films with our team having honed their craft on major Hollywood productions; James Bond, Bourne, Transformers and The Hunger Games, working for DNeg, ILM, and Image Engine. There is no forgiveness on the big screen and our cinematic background gives us a unique edge in the advertising space.

Kia adds, "With Josh’s leadership, we aim to bring our expertise to a wider audience of agencies and brands. He knows what it takes to drive fame and his multi-discipline background, industry connections, and creative vision make him the perfect fit to lead our next phase of growth.”

Josh Sanders says, "The mind-blowing VFX on the RM ‘Lost’ music promo directed by Aube Perrie at Pulse was one of my favourite pieces of work last year. The challenge now is to harness the level of artistry showcased in our recent brand work for Netflix, Lego and Nespresso, and open up more opportunities with creatives and brands that resonate with this level of craftsmanship."

Josh adds, "After discussing Kia’s vision for the company, it was clear that our values and ambitions are completely aligned. Kia has created an environment where experimentation and creative expression is freely encouraged, allowing people to grow and develop. With plans underway to build a community of multi-discipline artists, there will be even more opportunity to showcase the capabilities of the studio."