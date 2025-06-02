Papaya 'Swing' Wins 2 D&AD Pencils and Two Shortlists

Papaya has picked up two Pencils and two shortlists at the 2025 D&AD Awards for its debut campaign ‘Swing’, Graphite and Wood.



The work marked the launch of both the brand and its creative partner, independent agency You’re the Goods. Aired nationally on Boxing Day during Manchester City vs Everton, the campaign ran across TV, digital, and OOH, backed by a bold media strategy and a bigger ambition, to show how Papaya champions the power of play.



Directed by Nicolai Fuglsig and scored by James Blake, ‘Swing’ was less an ad and more a piece of quiet entertainment. A quiet rebellion in a loud category. A reminder to pause and play.

​Uri Pearl, VP of marketing at Papaya said, “Great marketing impacts culture. With ‘Swing,’ we set out to create something that connects and moves people, not just promote a product. Winning two D&AD pencils is a powerful validation, but the real win is seeing our ideas come to life in the real world, making noise, driving growth, and sparking conversation. That’s the mark of meaningful work.”

Dom Goldman, founder and chief creative at You’re the Goods, added, “This came down to trust and a shared ambition. A new brand. A new agency. A client who backed the idea and pushed for craft at every stage. That’s rare. That’s everything.”

The campaign introduced Papaya’s brand platform ‘Play On’ and helped position it as one of the most original voices in the gaming space. One film. Four honours and a signal of intent from a brand that believes in creativity.

