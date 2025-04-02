senckađ
Origin Flips the Switch From Usual to Useful with New Platform

02/04/2025
269
Share
Partnering with Special Group, 'All Kinds of Useful' aims to transform customer perceptions, showcasing solutions like solar-powered dog kennels

Origin is looking to change the way Australians see their utility company by launching a new brand platform, which will serve as an organising idea across the whole business.

Developed in partnership with creative agency Special, ‘All Kinds of Useful’ aims to reposition Origin as the utility provider making things easier, simpler and more useful -- from simplifying customer service, helping people electrify their home or business, and everything in between.

With a growing range of services under the Origin banner, from energy to internet, Origin is out to change the entrenched perception of big companies as being unhelpful. Origin seeks to counter this by delivering valuable solutions and service -- provided through tangible support for customers.

Origin’s chief marketing officer, Catherine Anderson, said, “We’ve listened to Australians about their perceptions of energy and utility providers, and we’re on a journey to change them and to show up differently for our customers and Australia.”

"'All Kinds of Useful' is a powerful platform to help shape everything we do -- including how we design our products and services, how we communicate, and how we find the right solutions.

“Making things simpler, easier, and more useful can be transformative, and our campaign aims to playfully showcase how this can be achieved with the flick of a switch. These transitions also reflect our transformation from a utility company to a truly useful company.”

The campaign, which launched March 23rd, imagines a world made more useful with the flick of a switch -- from a confusing parking sign made clear to a solar-powered dog kennel.

The ‘Useful’ switch carries through into Outdoor and Social, where simple executions hero all the ways Origin is leaving ‘Usual’ behind in pursuit of ‘Useful’.

“When Origin first started talking to us, we were inspired by their ambition," said Bec Stambanis, chief strategy officer and partner at Special.

"They were quick to acknowledge that dealing with large service providers can be frustrating and were unwavering in their desire to run head-on at that perception and work to change it -- making Origin feel as useful as the utilities they provide."​

The launch campaign includes film for broadcast, BVOD and social, and the static and CGI switch executions across OOH and social.

