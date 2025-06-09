Orchestrating a Symphony of Collaboration with Producer Jen Sorensen

“By the time I was five, I knew with absolute certainty that I had to be part of the magic of entertainment.”



Now a senior creative producer at Portland-based VFX company 9iFX Studios, Jen Sorensen has always been immersed in a whirlwind of creativity. Singing, playing instruments, performing on stage and generally letting her imagination run wild, she aspired to create art that would ‘ignite that same sense of wonder and awe’ in others.



Having grown up captivated by Turner Classic Movies and her father’s tales of legendary performers, she leapt at the chance to follow her dreams when a family member invited her to a film set in smalltown Michigan. “I didn't hesitate! I chased down an interview and, within weeks, I'd packed up my life in New York and was plunging headfirst into the whirlwind of production.”



From driving box trucks, to setting up crew spaces at lightning speed, plastering location signs, and racing around with drinks and snacks, Jen hustled and soaked up as much experience as possible. “My energy must have been contagious because I was immediately swept onto another Michigan shoot,” she says. “Then, the call that changed everything: the director from my first film wanted me – as the Key Set PA – on his next project in LA! That's when the real ride began and I’ve never looked back.



“What fuels me about being on set? It's the raw, electric energy,” she adds. “The rapid-fire setups, the constant flow of communication, the ever-changing locations, the incredible teamwork, and witnessing the story leap off the page and burst into vibrant reality. That thrill? It's absolutely addictive, and I know it'll stay with me forever.”



With such an affinity for the on-set life, jumping into the world of post production was seemingly not on the cards for Jen. However, a chance encounter with a friend working at a 3D conversion company flipped the script. “I'd toyed with rotoscoping in my spare time, but never took the plunge,” she explains. “Then, out of the blue, she asked if I had interest interviewing for a night crew roto position. My heart pounded as I nervously said yes, and against all odds, I landed the gig!”



It was certainly a shock, navigating a complete change from 18-hour days spent on her feet to being glued to dual monitors. But she soon found her rhythm, and her own rotoscoping style.



Jen was taken under the wing of “master of rotoscoping” Emily Francione, someone who became a close friend and guiding light for Jen’s new career direction. “Her belief in me gave me the confidence to truly soar in this field,” she says, explaining that she then ventured to other studios and dove headfirst into more VFX disciplines – paint and compositing, among others.

Though, she notes that her career journey hasn’t always been a straight path. “I encountered multiple challenges and moments that could have easily held me back. In one of my earliest experiences, I was told that women didn’t belong in production positions, both on set and in post-production. That we were too weak mentally, emotionally, and physically. I was told to quit before I got too deep into a career that wouldn’t amount to anything successful.”

Evidently, Jen ignored that opinion, instead using it as fuel to become “fiercely committed” to building a career in production. “I listened to my gut and made my own way, developing a very real and powerful voice that I won’t ever stray from. My goal is to always create environments where team members feel valued and empowered. I’ve wholeheartedly carried this determination with me throughout my entire career and into my roles within 9iFX."



She adds, "Being a part of a woman-owned studio, I feel that 9iFX has allowed me to use my voice and really thrive as a senior creative producer. I know that every day I have a seat at the table and am fully supported in everything I want to accomplish."









Above: Work for Revolving Games - 'BattleStar Galactica: Eternity'

Jen has been with 9iFX for four years, and – in stark contrast to that experience at the beginning of her career – has made it her top priority to ensure each member of the team feels just as empowered as her. To achieve this, Jen employs “meticulous organisation”, prepping the briefs, contacts, assets and project timelines before work has even begun. “I know the urge to rush is real,” she says, “but I've learned that taking that crucial upfront time sets everyone up for success and avoids potential schedule chaos later.

“I make it my mission to create a space where artists are genuinely excited about the project as a whole and the amazing work ahead, while also knowing that their time and wellbeing is valued and always taken into consideration,” she adds. “Having evenings and weekends, and even a flexible schedule during office hours, is crucial for everyone, and if that’s not happening, then there wasn’t enough time spent in the project planning phase.

“It's all about finding that perfect balance between rock-solid project management and genuine, heartfelt team leadership. With 9iFX, it’s not just teamwork; it’s a symphony of collaboration, and the results speak for themselves in the high quality of work we consistently deliver.”

A piece of work that encapsulates this best was from last year. Jen describes the undisclosed project as “the most exhilarating of my career”. Jen was the driving force behind the five-month undertaking, in which 9iFX scaled the team by 300% and navigated over 800 deliverables. “With client needs and schedules constantly shifting like sand, it was a fast-paced challenge that put every single one of my skills to the test – artist wrangling, organisation, time management, and communication.

“It was a powerful reminder of what I'm capable of, not just as a producer, but as a person and a member of the 9iFX team,” she adds. “The artists poured their talents into it, and the outcome was amazing!”





Above: 9iFX 2025 Reel

Jen and the team are also navigating the evolutions of tools and the creative landscape more widely. More “tedious” manual tasks are being streamlined, and workflows are becoming more fluid, efficient and accurate, even revolutionising project management through powerful new tracking software that integrates seamlessly into studio pipelines.

“Of course, the buzz around AI is undeniable,” she says. “It's one of the hottest topics in the industry, and for good reason! Our focus is on harnessing AI's potential to empower our artists. The 9iFX team is actively diving into the exploration phase, uncovering how AI can be our ally while also understanding its boundaries. It's an exciting journey of discovery, and we're eager to see where it takes us!

“For 9iFX, we're not just aiming to keep the momentum we had in 2024, we're planning to take the studio to a new level in 2025,” Jen adds. “We're on a mission to grow by expanding our powerhouse team, unleashing the full potential of a new high performance render farm, and meticulously crafting an even more robust pipeline that perfectly amplifies the incredible skill sets our team brings to the table.”

Jen’s own skill set has been shaped by each of her experiences at every step of her professional journey, shaping her into the senior creative producer she is today, and helping realise these goals for 9iFX in 2025. “My real-world knowledge of on-set production, combined with my understanding of the post-production world from an artist's, lead's, and supervisor's perspective, has truly empowered me. I feel incredibly fortunate to bring this experience to 9iFX.”

