Object & Animal Director Amber Grace Johnson Brings Stunning Visuals to Jorja Smith’s Latest Single ‘Try Me’

The music video for ‘Try Me’ boasts breathtaking visuals that are set against the backdrop of Provence in the South of France. The video commences with a mesmerising image of the singer crawling gracefully in the moonlight, setting the tone for the interpretative dance that unfolds.

As the interpretative dance continues, we see her in a variety of settings – including an Amphitheatre in the city. The architecture of the Amphitheatre serves as a stunning backdrop for the singer's emotive movements, creating a visually striking contrast between the contemporary dance and the ancient surroundings.

In Amber’s own words: “The idea started from the human need we all have to defend ourselves from the pressures of the world. In the most basic terms, the life of an artist can, at times, feel like a fight for your life. Your art consumes you, consoles you, and acts as a lifeline, and when you release it to the world it can feel dire, when exposing yourself so vulnerably. Originally, I was thinking back to a text exchange with my twin sister who shared some words during a time I needed most. Comparing our lives to being bullfighters, she reminded me that life is a fight and we cannot and will not fall off the bull… we must stay on the bull.”