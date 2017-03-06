senckađ
New Swedish Railways Film Takes You on a Journey of Transformation

06/03/2017
Nicholas Berglund director Anders Hallberg directs a film that stands for acceptance and equality with TBWA\Stockholm

In times when the world feels divided, SJ (Swedish Railways) and TBWA\Stockholm have released an incredibly powerful film directed by Anders Hallberg called “Paul’s Journey.”

In the film, SJ reminds Swedes that they are there for you, whoever you are, wherever you wanna go. The film starts off with Paul. He is enjoying the scenic views when he starts to make a few alterations to his appearance. Paul begins with earrings, nail polish and pink glasses before finally ducking into one of lavatories to change clothes completely. While Paul makes this transformation, the entire train cabin looks on with acceptance, not judgement. 


